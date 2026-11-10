Murder-Suicide Cases Reported in Michigan, California and Florida

Authorities in Michigan, California and Florida are investigating separate domestic murder-suicides in which a man is alleged to have killed his partner before dying by suicide.

Authorities in three states are investigating separate domestic murder-suicides, in which a man is alleged to have killed his partner before dying by suicide at or near the family home. The Michigan case began when the Westland Police Department responded to a home on Farragut Avenue in Westland, Michigan, around 7:00 a.m. on Monday, November 9, after receiving a report that a man was threatening suicide.

Police in Westland said they believe the pair died in a domestic murder-suicide, and a brief investigation was launched into the deaths. Separate cases in Santa Monica, California, and Starke, Florida, involve similar allegations of a husband or estranged husband killing his wife, and are described below.

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Westland Michigan Home Deaths Under Investigation

Officers from the Westland Police Department were told by dispatch that the man had died by suicide before they arrived at the home. After entering the residence, officers found a deceased woman alongside the man's body, according to the department's account.

The family of the couple was left in shock, and the investigation focused on determining the circumstances of both deaths. Police have not, based on the source material, released further details about the relationship or the sequence of events inside the home.

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California Shooting and a Brother's Warning

The Santa Monica Police Department announced in a news release that officers responded to a residence in the 3100 block of Pico Boulevard, a major road in Los Angeles County, where a husband is believed to have fatally shot his wife before taking his own life in an apparent murder-suicide. The department's release described the case as an apparent murder-suicide at the couple's home.

A brother of the man said he received a disturbing text early on Monday morning before the killings. He said the message did not sound like a joke and felt intense, so he urged his brother to calm down and said he would check on him. He then drove to the home and looked through the kitchen window, where he saw his brother's body on the floor.

The brother said he hoped the case would prompt people to think seriously about the mental health of their loved ones, coworkers and people they have not spoken to in years. He encouraged people to reach out to someone and let them know they are cared for.

Florida Double Shooting and Family Grief

The Bradford County Sheriff's Office received a 911 hang-up call about what authorities described as a fatal double shooting at a home in Starke, Florida. Authorities said a man who had an estranged relationship with his wife allegedly killed her in a murder-suicide, and the couple's two young children witnessed the shooting at their home.

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A relative of the victim, identified in the source only as Mullins, said the woman had been especially close to the family since the loss of her mother. Mullins described her as a hard worker who was always working. Another family member, Mark, said she often came over to spend time at the family's house and rarely wanted to leave.

The family of Morris said she and Brown had dated for years, and their loved ones were left in shock over the shooting. Morris' uncle described Brown as a great guy who had been part of the family for a long time, and said people have their days and that day was one of those days.

Impact on Families and Crisis Support

The three cases leave surviving family members and children facing grief and trauma, with the Florida children having witnessed a fatal shooting at their home. Each case remains under local police or sheriff review, and the source material does not list any charges, court dates or final findings.

Anyone who is struggling or in crisis can get help by calling or texting 988, or by chatting online through the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline. Local agencies, including the Westland Police Department, Santa Monica Police Department and Bradford County Sheriff's Office, can provide information on the status of their respective investigations.