Murder Probe Launched in Case of Wife Who Fell Overboard in Bahamas

The investigation into the disappearance of Lynette Hooker, who fell overboard in the Bahamas, has been escalated to a murder probe. GPS data from her husband's phone has raised suspicion, and authorities are now searching the wrong area. The couple's boat is being examined in Florida.

The investigation into the disappearance of Lynette Hooker , a 55-year-old woman who fell overboard in the Bahamas while sailing with her husband, has now been officially treated as a murder probe, according to U.S. officials.

The incident occurred on April 4 in rough waters off the coast of Elbow Cay in the Abaco Islands. Her husband, Brian Hooker, 58, reported that she vanished after falling from a dinghy while they were returning to their sailboat, the Soulmate. A dramatic development emerged on Tuesday when a U.S. official confirmed to Fox News that the case has been upgraded to a murder investigation.

The U.S. Coast Guard has announced that it is deploying a dive team to search the waters where Lynette went overboard. This decision follows the discovery of GPS data retrieved from Brian's phone, which allegedly contradicts his initial account of events. Brian had claimed that after his wife fell overboard, he had to paddle for several hours to reach a nearby island.

Investigators now believe that earlier search efforts may have focused on the wrong area due to inconsistencies in his story. The vessel, the Soulmate, was seized by the U.S. Coast Guard at the beginning of the investigation and has been transported to Fort Lauderdale, Florida. There, a team of investigators will conduct a thorough examination of the boat for any potential evidence related to Lynette's disappearance.

Former FBI agent Nicole Parker, speaking to Fox News, emphasized the importance of searching the vessel for digital devices and computer systems that could yield crucial information. Despite the incident occurring in Bahamian waters, the FBI has become involved because both the suspect and victim are U.S. citizens and the vessel is registered in the United States, granting U.S. jurisdiction. Brian Hooker has not been charged in connection with his wife's disappearance.

He has consistently denied any involvement, stating, 'I've never harmed Lynette, and I never would harm Lynette, and I want to find Lynette.

' His attorney, Terrel Butler, also issued a strong denial on his behalf. Following the incident, Brian was initially detained by Bahamian authorities for five days but was released without charges and has since returned to the United States. The case continues to evolve as forensic and digital evidence are analyzed, and the search for Lynette Hooker remains active





DailyMail / 🏆 86. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Lynette Hooker Brian Hooker Bahamas Murder Investigation Overboard US Coast Guard FBI Soulmate GPS Data Abaco Islands

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Hasan Piker Defends Pro-China Activists Amid Federal Probe of Cuba TripsInfluential Marxist streamer Hasan Piker defends Neville Roy Singham's activist network as legal and above board, while dismissing a federal investigation into Cuba travel as a Trump-era assault on free speech. The probe targets a convoy organized by Singham-funded groups that Piker joined, amid broader concerns about foreign-backed protests on U.S. soil.

Read more »

Ballots Burned, Vote Center Vandalized in Los Angeles as Election Interference Probe LaunchedElection officials are investigating potential interference after mail-in ballots were burned in a drop box and a vote center was vandalized. The incidents occurred in Los Angeles and Long Beach, with authorities notifying police and vowing to protect voters. Registrar Dean Logan emphasized that any disruption will be prosecuted.

Read more »

Lynette Hooker's Bahamas disappearance being investigated as murder case: US officialThe Bahamas disappearance of Lynette Hooker is being treated as a murder investigation, according to a U.S. official. She vanished on a trip with husband Brian Hooker.

Read more »

Fox News True Crime Newsletter: American woman's Bahamas disappearance treated as murder investigationStay up to date with the Fox News True Crime Newsletter, which brings you the latest cases ripped from the headlines, from crime to courts, legal and scandal.

Read more »