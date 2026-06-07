Murder of Henry Nowak Exposes Police Response Failures and Debates Over Religious Knife Laws

The killing of Henry Nowak by Vickrum Digwa, who claimed self-defense under Sikh traditions, has led to national outrage over police conduct and sparked a debate on UK knife laws, especially regarding the carrying of religious blades. The victim was ignored by officers while dying, whereas the perpetrator's mother hid the murder weapon, citing maternal instinct. The case raises questions about policing, legal exemptions for religious weapons, and the influence of cultural practices on violence.

The murder of Henry Nowak, an 18-year-old university student from Chafford Hundred in Essex, sparked national outrage after chilling bodycam footage revealed his final moments.

Police officers, who had condemned him as a racist, simply ignored him as he repeatedly told them he had been stabbed and couldn't breathe. Instead of helping, they made him sit up and shackled his hands behind his back. As he bled to death, they seemed more concerned about his attacker, Vickrum Digwa, who claimed his hair had been pulled and he had a little bruise over his eye.

Henry's final words were a police officer telling him he was under arrest for assault. After Digwa was sentenced to life imprisonment, Henry's heartbroken father, Mark, described the contrast in treatment as unbearable. He expressed that the thought of his son lying scared and bleeding would haunt him forever, adding that he failed to protect his child when he needed him most.

While police conduct was widely condemned, another disturbing contrast emerged: Digwa's mother, Kiran Kaur, hid her son's bloodied murder weapon in her home, with the family insisting she did what any mother would do to protect her child. Kiran is being held on remand for assisting an offender. The family spoke to the Daily Mail, with Digwa's grandmother, Bimla Kaur, stating that Kiran only did what any mother would do and is now being punished for it.

Kiran, a devout Sikh housewife, was described as having done a good job raising her sons, though she noted that Vickrum had been a difficult boy, seemingly blaming his environment for his troubled behavior. Meanwhile, Henry's family sought to avoid political controversy, but the case ignited a fresh debate over knife laws in the UK. Digwa, who claimed a racially motivated attack, was carrying an eight-inch blade he said he carried as part of his Sikh faith.

While carrying a knife is illegal, certain religious defenses exist under Section 139 of the Criminal Justice Act 1988 and the Offensive Weapons Act 2019, which protects Sikhs' right to possess kirpans. On the night of the killing, Digwa wore a large dagger in a sheath around his neck and a smaller kirpan under his clothing. Henry's father called for urgent law reform, urging common sense to prevent anyone from openly carrying such a large knife on Britain's streets.

Further investigation revealed that Digwa belonged to the Nihang sect, a martial Sikh order that prides itself on weapon skills and considers itself the commandos of the faith. He regularly participated in combat sessions with various arms as a devoted member of this ancient group, formed centuries ago to protect Sikhism during times of invasion.

The stark differences in how the two families and the justice system treated the victim and the perpetrator have left many questioning the balance between religious freedom, parental protection, and public safety





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Henry Nowak Murder Vickrum Digwa Sentencing Police Bodycam Footage UK Knife Laws Sikh Kirpan Religious Exemption Nihang Sikh Sect Maternal Assistance Offender Racial Tension Stabbing Public Safety Debate

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