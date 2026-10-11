Homeless man charged with murder in fatal stabbing at Queens massage parlor

Zhordrack Blodywon, 54, was charged with murder Monday for the fatal stabbing of an unidentified woman inside a Flushing massage parlor on Friday. The attack is similar to a 2012 rape at another Flushing massage parlor for which he served prison time.

A 54-year-old homeless man has been charged with murder for fatally stabbing a naked woman inside a Queens massage parlor, authorities said. Zhordrack Blodywon was charged Monday in the death of a still-unidentified woman at the storefront on 164th Street near Crocheron Avenue in Flushing, police said.

The attack occurred Friday afternoon. Police received a 911 call around 4:30 p.m. Friday reporting an unconscious victim with heavy bleeding inside the shop. Officers found the woman inside with multiple stab wounds across her head and body. She was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.

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Suspect Charged After Flushing Massage Parlor Stabbing

Blodywon, who did not appear to know the victim, was picked up by the NYPD Warrant Squad on Nov. 9 at an intersection in East Elmhurst, about four miles from the murder scene, law enforcement sources said. He was charged with murder, criminal possession of a weapon, and robbery in the most recent crime. It was not immediately clear what was stolen during the attack.

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Prior to the killing, Blodywon was caught on camera wearing all-black clothing and entering the massage parlor at around 4:16 p.m. on Nov. 6, law enforcement sources said. Minutes later, a friend of the 39-year-old victim found her naked, lying face down, having suffered multiple stab wounds throughout her body. The friend called 911. The victim's identity has not been released.

Victim Found Dead and Investigation Details

Sources familiar with the investigation said her family is out of the country and has not yet been notified of her death. The establishment itself is reportedly known for illicit sexual activity during massages. The Buildings Department received a complaint regarding illegal adult activity on Nov. 5, one day before the murder. The new crime is eerily similar to one that got Blodywon locked up more than a decade ago.

He was arrested for raping a 55-year-old woman who worked at a massage parlor on Union Street near Northern Boulevard, also in Flushing, on Oct. 17, 2012, The Post reported at the time. Three days later, he stole two cellphones at gunpoint from another massage parlor on the same street, police said.

Blodywon Prior Arrests and Parole History

Blodywon served more than eight years in state prison from May 2016 to October 2024 on burglary and rape convictions before being released on parole, according to state Corrections records. His post-release supervision expires in 2034, the records show. His rap sheet also includes past arrests for possession, arson, and criminal possession of stolen property, as well as another bust for a Queens rape in 2010, police said, but they did not provide the resolution of those cases.

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Jessica Kang, the owner of Skin Sarang, a legitimate spa that used to operate out of the parlor at that location, said the mysterious store that took over sells sex. We moved a year ago, Kang wrote in an email. Skin Sarang is no longer there. The new people did not bother getting a new sign up so they just pulled off half of my logo.

Dean Moses is the Police Bureau Chief at amNewYork and resident photographer. He leads coverage of the NYPD, crime, criminal justice, and breaking news.