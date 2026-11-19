Netflix's new thriller Murder in Galicia ranks #3 globally after releasing on November 13, surpassing major hits, yet struggles to gain traction in the US market.

Netflix's three-part crime thriller Murder in Galicia has officially secured the number three spot on the platform's global viewership chart just five days after its November 13 release. This rapid ascent places the series ahead of established fan favorites like Lupin season 4 and Black Doves season 2. The show has become a streaming sensation worldwide, proving its immediate appeal to international audiences seeking intense, fast-paced narrative experiences.

Despite this massive global success, the series has gained very little traction in the United States so far. It has yet to crack the Top 10 list in the US market even though it dominates viewership elsewhere. This disconnect highlights how true crime narratives can resonate differently across cultural boundaries and streaming demographics.

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The series consists of only three episodes, each running 43 to 44 minutes with a total runtime of two hours and 10 minutes. This specific structure makes it the ideal length for a one-night binge. It appeals strongly to viewers who prefer compact storytelling over the commitment of sprawling multi-season dramas. The pacing is lightning-fast, perfect for fans of all crime dramas looking for a quick but riveting watch.

Murder in Galicia turns a shocking true crime case into a compelling drama by drawing heavily from real events. The story is based on the real-life 2015 murder case involving Isabel Fuentes in Galicia, Spain. This true crime documentary event was previously chronicled in the Netflix true crime documentary Unprotected: Murder in Galicia released earlier this year. The dramatized version offers a more emotionally complex and tension-fueled portrayal than the 65-minute documentary was able to achieve.

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After a woman was brutally attacked in what was considered to be a peaceful village in Spain called Pazos, a police investigator looks into the crime. The woman, Irene Freire, initially appeared to have been injured during a robbery. However, the detective, Elías Lago, believes that Irene's husband, Aniceto, was behind the attack despite their seemingly happy marriage. Elías begins his investigation while Irene remains hospitalized, but more findings suggest that Irene still may be in grave danger.

Tristán Ulloa leads a gripping investigation as the determined detective Elías Lago. Ulloa gives a phenomenal lead performance that serves as the driving force for the ongoing murder mystery. He brings depth and intensity to the role of a lawman fighting against institutional skepticism. He is joined by a strong ensemble cast in the new Netflix series, including Verónica Sánchez, Marta Nieto, and Carlos Blanco. All are highly regarded Spanish actors who bring authenticity to their roles.

The core conflict Elías faces is getting other members of law enforcement to take his theory seriously about Irene's husband's involvement in her attack. This dynamic raises questions about an inept and potentially corrupt justice system. It adds a layer of systemic critique to the personal drama. Ulloa is an award-winning actor, writer, and director who proves throughout all three episodes that he was built for the streaming spotlight.

Murder in Galicia deserves more attention in the United States than it is currently receiving. Only a handful of critics have published reviews of the new global hit series, but the majority have been positive on Rotten Tomatoes. Decider writes that the series is an engaging look at a real-life true crime case that would be hard to believe if it didn't really happen. LeisureByte.com gave it three and a half out of five stars, noting its realistic approach to telling a tragic true crime story.