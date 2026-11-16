Murder in a Small Town Season 3 Premiere Date Confirmed for February 1 2027

Fox announces Murder in a Small Town returns on February 1 2027. Detective Karl Alberg and Cassandra Lee face new mysteries with Peter Gallagher joining the cast.

Fox has officially confirmed the return date for its popular crime drama Murder in a Small Town. The network announced that season 3 of the adaptation will premiere on Monday, February 1, 2027. The new episodes will air at 8 p.m. ET/PT, marking a significant milestone for fans of the series.

This announcement confirms that the show will return in just three months from the date of the press release. The series is based on The Alberg and Cassandra Mysteries written by L.R. Wright. It follows Pacific Northwest detective Karl Alberg portrayed by Rossif Sutherland and librarian Cassandra Lee played by Kristin Kreuk.

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Season 3 Premiere Details and Scheduling

Murder in a Small Town season 3 was initially confirmed back in May 2026. However, until now, there was no specific word on when the series would come back to screens. The confirmed return arrives 14 months after season 2 ended. This gap represents the longest time between seasons for the show thus far.

The drama will share its broadcast night with the Patrick Dempsey-led action thriller Memory of a Killer. That series premieres its season 2 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on the same evening. Fox selected this midseason slot, which typically maintains a smaller episode count compared to other network dramas.

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Cast Additions and Character Dynamics

New cast members are set to join the unfolding mystery in the upcoming season. Peter Gallagher joins the cast as Rod Finlayson. His character is described as someone whose arrival will have major consequences for Karl Alberg and Cassandra Lee going forward.

It remains unclear exactly what conflict this new dynamic will entail for the main duo. The show has access to nine total books from the source material. This provides the writers with plenty of different directions to take the crime thriller series.

Previous Season Cliffhanger and Story Arc

Murder in a Small Town season 2 ended with a riveting conclusion to the main murder investigation arc. Cassandra was almost killed during the final confrontation. Karl Alberg arrived just in time to apprehend their suspect.

This action finished the story of the recent string of murders once and for all. The finale also ended on a cliffhanger for the dynamic duo. Karl proposed to Cassandra after she suggested they should be more open about their communication.

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Series Performance and Future Outlook

Murder in a Small Town has been a strong performer for Fox. Reviews have been generally positive since its debut. The series was created by Ian Weir for television. He also serves as an executive producer on the series.

The show releases on Fox in the United States and on Global in Canada. Its continued success has allowed it to flourish across both networks. It maintains its place as a network TV hit alongside its streaming home on Hulu. The show is now poised to delve into a new mystery for its core duo to unravel.