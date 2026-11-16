Murder in a Small Town Season 3 Premiere Date Confirmed for 2027

Murder in a Small Town Season 3 will premiere on Fox on February 1, 2027, at 8/7c. The return date follows an 11% ratings rise in Season 2 and the confirmation of Kristin Kreuk and Rossif Sutherland in their returning roles.

Murder in a Small Town Season 3 has officially secured a premiere date, confirming the long-awaited return of the popular Canadian crime drama. The network announced that the new season will air on February 1, 2027, at 8/7c on the Fox network. This schedule places the highly anticipated third installment within Fox's mid-season programming lineup, following the broadcast of the Season 2 premiere of Memory of a Killer.

Murder in a Small Town Season 3 Schedule Announcement

The confirmation of the February 1, 2027, premiere date brings clarity to fans who have awaited news since the previous season concluded. The decision to slot the series into the mid-season schedule aligns with production timelines, launching approximately eight months after series star Kristin Kreuk shared on social media that filming for the third season wrapped up in June. This timeline ensures the production team had ample time for post-production work before the broadcast debut.

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Murder in a Small Town originally premiered on September 24, 2024, on Global in Canada and on the Fox network in the United States. The first season consisted of eight episodes, concluding its initial run on November 26. The show's second season followed a similar trajectory, premiering on September 23, 2025, and achieving significant commercial success. Season 2 proved to be even more successful than its predecessor, with ratings rising 11% and the series climbing the streaming charts, which directly contributed to securing the renewal for Season 3.

Kristin Kreuk and Rossif Sutherland Cast as Returning Leads

Kristin Kreuk and Rossif Sutherland will both return as the co-leads of the series, maintaining the central dynamic that has driven the show's narrative appeal. Kreuk reprises her role as Cassandra Lee, the local librarian who plays a pivotal part in the community's intrigue. Rossif Sutherland continues his portrayal of Karl Alberg, the police chief who partners with the detective to solve crimes. Their performances anchor the show, which is adapted from L.R. Wright's nine-book series and offers a distinct blend of crime procedural and romantic drama.

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Murder in a Small Town Format and Narrative Structure

The series follows a big-city detective who moves to a quiet coastal town for a fresh start, only to uncover a disturbing string of local murders that he and his team must solve. Critics and audiences often describe the show as a cross between ITV's Broadchurch and Netflix's Virgin River. Rather than adhering to the conventions of a gritty, bleak noir, the series unfolds against the scenic, close-knit backdrop of a small town, with a swoony romance at its center. This unique tonal balance has helped the series carve out a specific niche in the crowded television landscape.

The announcement marks a significant milestone for the production, solidifying its place in the broadcast calendar for early 2027. With the premiere date locked in and the main cast confirmed, the focus now shifts to the marketing campaigns leading up to February 1, 2027. Viewers can anticipate the continuation of the mystery-driven plotlines that have defined the previous two successful seasons.