Murder charge dropped for Arkansas sheriff nominee who killed daughter’s alleged abuser

LONOKE, Ark. (AP) — A judge has dismissed a murder charge against an Arkansas sheriff nominee who was accused of killing his teenage daughter’s alleged abuser

FILE - This undated photo provided by attorney Erin Cassinelli shows Aaron Spencer, a Republican candidate for sheriff in Lonoke County, Arkansas, who won a GOP primary March 3, 2026, defeating the incumbent sheriff to advance to the general election despite awaiting trial for a murder charge.

LONOKE, Ark. — A judge has dismissed a murder charge against an Arkansas sheriff nominee who was accused of killing his teenage daughter’s alleged abuser in 2024.

Special Circuit Court Judge Ralph Wilson Jr. dismissed the case against Aaron Spencer Thursday afternoon — just a few weeks before his trial on the second degree murder charge was expected to begin — because a dash camera memory card that may have captured the shooting was lost by law enforcement.

“The court finds that conduct by law enforcement was so egregious that dismissal of this case is warranted,” Wilson wrote. Spencer’s attorneys did not deny that he shot and killed Michael Fosler, 67, while Fosler was out on bond after being charged with dozens of sexual offenses against Spencer’s then-13-year-old daughter.

Court documents show on the night of the shooting, Spencer had woken up to find his daughter missing, and later found the girl in the passenger seat of a vehicle Fosler was driving. Spencer forced Fosler’s truck off the road and after an altercation called 911 to report he had shot the man. Prosecutors said Spencer planned the killing and that he could have called police while pursuing Fosler.

But Spencer pleaded not guilty, and maintained he acted to protect his child from a predator.

“No member of this family should ever again be forced to walk into a courtroom and relive this horror,” she said in a statement. “This father should have never been charged for protecting his child. ” The Associated Press typically does not identify sex abuse victims, but Spencer has made his daughter’s experience with the criminal justice system a central part of his campaign for sheriff. LONOKE, Ark.

— A judge has dismissed a murder charge against an Arkansas sheriff nominee who was accused of killing his teenage daughter’s alleged abuser in 2024. Special Circuit Court Judge Ralph Wilson Jr. dismissed the case against Aaron Spencer Thursday afternoon — just a few weeks before his trial on the second degree WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump, a longtime New York Knicks fan, said he plans to attend an NBA Finals game at Madison Square Garden next week at the invitation of the team’s owner.

Describing himself as a “big fan” of the team and owner James Dolan, Trump said Thursday that he will be in Minnesota residents with loved ones who died at the hands of police spoke out Thursday about the state Republican Party holding a public prayer for Derek Chauvin, the former police officer in prison for murdering George Floyd.

“That is the most hurtful thing you can do,” said Valerie Castile, the mother of Philando Castile, a SAN FELIPE PUEBLO, N.M. — As the sun peeked over the Sandia Mountains, Deb Haaland was at a familiar spot, the tribal community where she used to work, waving at motorists and encouraging them to stop and vote in New Mexico’s primary.

It was the final day of voting earlier this week, and Haaland WASHINGTON — The Kennedy Center is beginning the process of removing references to President Donald Trump a week after a federal judge ruled that his name had been illegally added to the performing arts center. Roma Daravi, the Kennedy Center’s vice president of public relations, said in a statement to The Associated Press that The National Capital Planning Commission has kept alive the triumphal arch that President Donald Trump wants built at an entrance to the nation’s capital, requesting more information on how it could potentially impact air travel navigation in the area, as well as other specifics on construction and traffic in the area.

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