An in-depth look at the New Year's Day 2017 Glasgow fire that killed Cameron Logan. Discover how forensic evidence and police investigations uncovered the truth behind the arson attack.

Radio reporter Rebecca Williams survived a catastrophic fire at her boyfriend's parents' home in Glasgow on New Year's Day 2017, but her partner Cameron Logan did not survive the incident that transformed his residence into a inferno.

The tragic event, detailed in the BBC documentary series Murder Case: Fire In The Suburbs , reveals a premeditated attack that claimed Logan's life while Williams was left with harrowing memories of the explosion that engulfed the living room where she was sleeping.

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Forensic Evidence Points To Arson

Investigators discovered a strong smell of petrol on Cameron Logan 's body, confirming that accelerants were used to ignite the blaze that destroyed the room. Forensic experts determined that the fire was not accidental but rather the result of deliberate human action involving gasoline poured into the space.

Logan's mother Cathy , who was also injured in the fire after being woken by the family dog, witnessed a critical moment before the flames took hold. She reported seeing a figure standing at the living room door, throwing an unknown substance into the room before fleeing the scene immediately as the fire erupted.

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Detectives Investigate The Incident

Detectives conducting the investigation performed extensive door-to-door inquiries and reviewed CCTV coverage from the surrounding area in Glasgow to identify suspects. The police initially questioned a local arsonist known for setting fires in nearby woods, but he provided a solid alibi proving he was igniting a different fire in a woodland area at the exact time of the incident.

The law enforcement team focused their efforts on identifying individuals who would have known that Cameron Logan and Rebecca Williams were staying at the property. The nature of the attack suggested a targeted strike, as it is highly unlikely a random passerby would have chosen to celebrate New Year by targeting this specific house.

Investigation Focuses On Family Connections

Investigators scrutinized the movements of Cameron Logan 's older brother, Blair , who had chosen to go out for an early morning run during the critical time window. The timing of Blair's absence raised questions among detectives and viewers about his potential involvement in the planning of the fire.

The documentary series highlights the logical deductions made by police who ruled out early suspects based on the lack of motive. One detective noted the sheer disproportion of a brother planning to kill his sibling simply because they disagreed on minor points, casting doubt on such a theory during the elimination process.

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True Crime Documentary Exposes Truth

The two-part documentary series, available on BBC iPlayer , features Rebecca Williams recounting her survival of the night she woke to the sound of banging doors and immediate flames. Williams remained calm during the escape, crawling close to the floor to avoid the toxic smoke until a neighbor pulled her to safety.

The series unmasked the true culprit early in the second episode, confirming the identity of the person responsible for the fire that killed Cameron Logan . The narrative leaves no stone unturned in presenting the evidence that led to the resolution of this horrific crime in Glasgow.