Rebecca Williams recounts the New Year's Day 2017 Glasgow arson attack that killed her partner Cameron Logan. This BBC Radio investigation uncovers the forensic evidence and family betrayal behind the fire.

Radio reporter Rebecca Williams survived a devastating arson attack on New Year's Day 2017 in Glasgow that claimed the life of her boyfriend, Cameron Logan. The incident occurred in the living room of her boyfriend's parents' home, where Williams was sleeping on an airbed after celebrating with friends. The tranquility of the early morning was shattered when a door banged, followed immediately by the room exploding into flames.

Surviving the New Year's Day Blaze

Williams has described the traumatic moments in the BBC Radio programme Murder Case: Fire In The Suburbs, recalling how the bed and her clothes were instantly engulfed in fire. Despite the intense heat and noise, she maintained her composure and recalled the critical instruction to stay close to the floor to avoid smoke inhalation. She crawled toward the back door until a neighbor finally pulled her to safety.

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Cameron Logan did not survive the inferno, which investigators quickly determined was no accidental fire but a targeted homicide. The investigation process detailed in the programme involved rigorous forensic analysis and extensive police work. Detectives examined the scene for traces of accelerants and interviewed witnesses who were present or nearby during the early hours of January first.

Forensic Evidence and Witness Testimony

Forensic experts identified a strong smell of petrol on Cameron Logan's body, confirming that an accelerant was used to ignite the blaze. The timeline of the attack was pieced together by Cathy Logan, Cameron's mother, who was awakened by the family dog. She reported seeing a figure at the living room door throwing something into the room before the fire started and the individual fled the scene.

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The presence of the family dog, which also suffered injuries from the smoke and heat, provided an early warning system for the household. Cathy Logan's account was crucial in establishing that an external actor had entered the home before the ignition occurred. This testimony helped police rule out accidental causes and focused their inquiry on individuals with knowledge of the victims' location.

Investigating Suspects and Motives

Police initially questioned a local arsonist known for setting fires in wooded areas, but this suspect possessed an irrefutable alibi. He was actively burning woodland at the exact time of the Glasgow fire, eliminating him from the list of potential perpetrators. The detectives subsequently shifted their focus to door-to-door inquiries and a review of CCTV footage to identify the mysterious figure.

The investigation revealed that the attack was likely targeted, as a random passerby would not have known the couple was sleeping in that specific house. This realization pointed toward friends or family members who knew the couple's whereabouts. A significant point of interest was Cameron's older brother, Blair Logan, who had chosen to go out for an early morning run at that specific time.

Unmasking the Perpetrator

As detailed in the second episode of the two-part series available on BBC iPlayer, the true perpetrator was unmasked early on. The revelation cast doubt on the initial assumption that the murder was disproportionate to any family disputes. One detective noted that planning to kill a sibling over disagreements seemed extreme, yet the evidence pointed to a calculated betrayal by someone within the inner circle.

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The programme Murder Case: Fire In The Suburbs provides a comprehensive look at how forensic science and human intuition combined to solve the case. Rebecca Williams' willingness to recount her survival story adds a powerful human element to the procedural details. The case stands as a grim example of how arson can be used as a method of murder within a domestic setting.