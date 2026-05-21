Murder and Abortion Allegations in Texas Related Cases

Two related cases in Texas highlight the challenges in enforcing strict abortion laws. In one case, a Texas man was arrested for sneaking an abortion drug into his pregnant girlfriend's water bottle and killing their unborn child, whereas in another case, a man has been charged with murdering a 23-year-old Texas woman and her unborn child. Additionally, there are reports of individuals facing severe consequences for obtaining abortion medication online.

A Texas man was arrested and charged with illegal performance of an abortion and injury to a child after allegedly giving his pregnant girlfriend an abortion drug without her consent, resulting in the death of their unborn child.

Another man, Kevin Faux, has been charged with murder due to allegations of killing a pregnant Texas woman and her unborn child. Donald Doolittle, the DeKalb County District Attorney, stated that Demeter gave the woman mifepristone, an abortion pill illegal under Texas' abortion ban, and his girlfriend, Demeter, suspected him of poisoning her to end the pregnancy. Demeter, originally arrested on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, was upgraded to two first-degree felonies





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Texas Man Abortion Drug Water Bottle Pregnant Girlfriend Killed Child Illegal Performance Of Abortion Injury To Child Kevin Faux Murder Abortifacients Demeter 25 Donald Doolittle Mifepristone Texas Abortion Ban Aggressive Assault Deadly Weapon

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