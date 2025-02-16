Munich Security Conference Concludes Amidst Ukraine War Debates and Controversial Remarks

The 61st Munich Security Conference wrapped up with discussions on global security, focusing on the war in Ukraine, transatlantic relations, and controversial remarks made by US Vice President JD Vance.

The conference, which began on Friday and concluded on Sunday, attracted over 50 heads of state and government, along with 150 ministers from around the world. German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier initiated the conference with an opening address, urging caution against hasty peace talks with Russia over Ukraine, emphasizing the potential for far-reaching consequences for allies.

The conference, which began on Friday and concluded on Sunday, attracted over 50 heads of state and government, along with 150 ministers from around the world. German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier initiated the conference with an opening address, urging caution against hasty peace talks with Russia over Ukraine, emphasizing the potential for far-reaching consequences for allies. Throughout the three days, discussions spanned a wide range of critical topics, including global security challenges, democratic resilience, and the role of international institutions in maintaining stability.However, Vance's speech quickly became a focal point, as he called for a greater European role in security while criticizing European politicians, institutions, and courts for what he perceived as a deviation from democratic principles. He further accused European governments of lax border controls and the influx of unvetted immigrants, sparking negative reactions from several European politicians. The war in Ukraine remained a prominent agenda item, with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stressing the necessity of any peace agreement including Kiev's involvement. Zelenskyy also emphasized the need for a concrete plan to deter further aggression from Russia. Meanwhile, President Steinmeier criticized the Trump administration for potentially undermining Ukraine's position in any future negotiations with Russia, urging the US to proceed cautiously. NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte clarified that NATO membership was never promised to Ukraine as part of a peace agreement, while Nordic-Baltic leaders reiterated their commitment to a central role for Ukraine and Europe in any negotiations seeking a just and lasting peace.Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan actively engaged in bilateral discussions, meeting with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio to discuss regional challenges, including the situations in Syria and Gaza. Spanish Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares expressed Spain's unwavering support for the Gaza Strip's reconstruction and emphasized the importance of Gazans returning to their homes. Other European leaders echoed the sentiment, stressing the need for all parties to the Gaza ceasefire to fully implement it, paving the way for reconstruction, aid, governance, and security in the region. In a separate development, Vance's meeting with Alice Weidel, the leader of Germany's far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) party, drew criticism from German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, who condemned any external interference in German democracy and elections, emphasizing the need to safeguard democratic processes.





