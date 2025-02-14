Munich Car-Ramming Attack Deemed Islamic Extremist Act

A car-ramming attack in Munich, Germany, injuring at least 36 people, is being investigated as an Islamic extremist attack. The Afghan suspect confessed to intentionally driving into the crowd.

A car-ramming attack that injured at least 36 people in Munich , Germany , on Thursday, ahead of a major security conference featuring world leaders and defense leaders, has been deemed an intentional act and is being investigated as an Islamic extremist incident, authorities announced on Friday. Gabriele Tilmann, a senior public prosecutor, revealed at a press conference in the city that the unidentified suspect confessed during a police interview that he deliberately drove into the crowd.

'The reason that he gave could be summarized as a religious reason. I can't say more about it, but what he said would lead us to conclude that it was a religious motive,' she stated. 'We don't want to jump to any conclusions, but given what has happened we would assume this was an Islamic extremist attack,' she added.The suspect, a 24-year-old Afghan national, was apprehended on Thursday and, according to Tilmann, prayed after his arrest. He faces 36 counts of attempted murder, along with charges of grievous bodily harm and reckless driving. He drove a white Mini into a crowd of 1,500 people participating in a trade union march through central Munich. Authorities clarified that this incident was not connected to the security conference. The security conference is an annual high-profile gathering that focuses on geopolitical issues. This year's summit is heavily influenced by the ongoing war in Ukraine, with prominent speakers including Vice President JD Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio.Tilmann further stated that there is currently no evidence suggesting the suspect is affiliated with any Islamist organization or was collaborating with accomplices. Detectives have just initiated investigations into digital evidence retrieved from his phone and various social media accounts, where he posted about his Islamic faith and fitness regimen. Police conducted a search of his apartment but did not uncover any evidence directly linked to the attack. The suspect was an asylum-seeker legally permitted to reside in Germany. He arrived in the country in 2016 as an unaccompanied minor. According to Munich police, he was known to authorities 'from investigations in which he was a witness due to his previous work' as a store detective. He has no prior convictions. The injured individuals range in age from 2 to 60 years old and were all participants in the trade union march. At least eight people sustained serious injuries, including a child, Christian Huber, deputy chief of police, disclosed at the news conference. Huber emphasized that the number of injuries is not definitive, as more individuals might have sought private medical attention. He explained that officers accompanying the march discharged their firearms at the vehicle but did not strike the driver or an unidentified passenger. An investigation into the use of firearms will be conducted, a standard procedural response





NBCNews / 🏆 10. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Car-Ramming Munich Germany Islamic Extremism Attack Security Conference Trade Union March

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Car Ramming Attack Injures Dozens in MunichA car rammed into a group of demonstrators in Munich, injuring at least 28 people, some seriously. The suspect, an Afghan asylum seeker, was known to authorities for theft and drug offenses. This incident comes amid growing concerns about safety and immigration in Germany following a series of attacks involving immigrants in recent months.

Read more »

Car Drives Into Crowd in Munich, Injuring at Least 20A car drove into a crowd of pedestrians in Munich, Germany, injuring at least 20 people. Police secured the driver and are investigating the motive behind the incident. The event occurred the day before the Munich Security Conference, prompting increased security measures for the event.

Read more »

Suspected attack injures at least 28 after car rams into Munich crowdVice President JD Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio are expected to attend a major security conference in the German city on Friday.

Read more »

Car rams into Munich crowd, injuring at least 28 in suspected attackVice President JD Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio are expected to attend a major security conference in the German city on Friday.

Read more »

Car Plows Into Munich Protest, Injuring at Least 28An Afghan asylum-seeker drove a car into a union demonstration in central Munich, injuring at least 28 people. Authorities are treating the incident as an attack and are investigating the motive.

Read more »

'Around 20' hurt after car drives into pedestrians in Munich, police sayPolice said the driver was detained at the scene.

Read more »