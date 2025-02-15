Munich Attack: Driver Kills Two, Injures Dozens in Deliberate Crowd Ramming

A 24-year-old Afghan asylum-seeker drove a car into a crowd of protesters in Munich, Germany, killing two people and injuring at least 37 others. The incident is being investigated as a potential terrorist attack.

A harrowing incident unfolded in the heart of Munich , Germany , on February 13, 2025, when a white Mini Cooper, driven by a 24-year-old Afghan asylum-seeker, plowed into a crowd gathered for a Verdi trade union demonstration. The attack resulted in the tragic deaths of at least two individuals, both residents of Munich , and the mother of one victim was a city staff member, according to a spokesperson for the Bavarian State Office of Criminal Investigation.

A total of 37 other people, including several children, sustained injuries.Authorities swiftly apprehended the suspect, who admitted during questioning to intentionally driving into the crowd. Senior Munich Public Prosecutor Gabriele Tillmann confirmed that the suspect acted alone, with no concrete evidence to suggest any network ties or organizational planning. While investigators are exploring a religious motivation with signs of Islamist influence, there haven't been any confirmed connections to extremist groups.The shocking event has left the city reeling, with a makeshift memorial erected at the scene, bearing candles and flowers placed by grieving residents. The attack has sparked widespread condemnation and raised concerns about security in Germany





