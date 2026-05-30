Munich Airport Halts Flights After Possible Drone Sighting, Amid Heightened Security Fears in Europe

Munich Airport has halted all flights this morning after a possible drone sighting, just one day after a Russian drone hit an apartment block in Romania. The airport was also forced to close in October following multiple drone sightings, affecting thousands of passengers.

Munich Airport has halted all flights this morning after a possible drone sighting , just one day after a Russian drone hit an apartment block in Romania .

Two pilots reported the suspected drone at the airport in south Germany shortly after 9am. A police spokesperson said that 'in coordination with German air traffic control, the security authorities then decided to close the runways'. It comes amid heightened security fears in Europe after a Russian drone struck an apartment building in Galati, eastern Romania yesterday.

Following the strike, Russian President Putin was declared a 'real threat' to the entirety of Europe by Ukrainian foreign minister Andriy Sybiga, and NATO vowed to 'defend every inch of allied territory'. The episode marked the first time in the war that a drone had hit a densely populated area in Romania and caused injuries. The drone hit the roof of a ten-storey block of flats and caused an explosion, leading to the evacuation of 70 residents.

Munich Airport (pictured) has halted all flights this morning after a possible drone sighting, just one day after a Russian drone hit an apartment block in Romania. A fire burns on the roof of a ten-story block of flats after a drone crashed into an apartment block in Romania yesterday, causing an explosion and injuring two people, near the border with Ukraine.

Police and forensic investigators examine the location of impact after a Russian drone struck an apartment building in Galati, western Romania.

'Russia's reckless behaviour is a danger to us all,' NATO chief Mark Rutte said after a call with the Romanian president, Nicuşor Dan. 'I affirmed that NATO stands ready to defend every inch of allied territory. ' European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen added that Russia had 'crossed yet another line', while Romanian officials called the strike a 'grave and irresponsible escalation'.

Romania, which shares a 650km (400 mile) land border with Ukraine, has experienced Russian drones breaching its airspace 28 times since Moscow began attacking Kyiv's ports across the Danube river, officials have said. The drone sighting in Munich today sparked panic amid airport authorities, who rushed to close its runways while police investigated. All incoming and outgoing flights were suspended, police said.

The airport - which is the second largest in Germany - reopened around one hour later after no drones were found. Around 20 flights were rerouted to other airports including Frankfurt, Vienna and Nuremberg. Munich Airport was also forced to close in October following multiple drone sightings. Thousands of passengers were affected, with flights diverted to neighbouring cities





DailyMail / 🏆 86. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Munich Airport Drone Sighting Russian Drone Romania Ukraine NATO European Commission Russian President Putin Romanian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiga Drone Hit Densely Populated Area Injuries Evacuation Fire Drone Crashed Russian Drone Strike NATO Chief Mark Rutte European Commission President Ursula Von Der L Romanian Officials Drone Breaching Land Border Drone Sightings Airspace Ports Across The Danube River Multiple Drone Sightings Thousands Of Passengers Flights Diverted To Neighbouring Cities

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Munich Airport Halts Flights After Possible Drone Sighting, Amid Heightened Security Fears in EuropeMunich Airport has halted all flights this morning after a possible drone sighting, just one day after a Russian drone hit an apartment block in Romania. The airport was also forced to close in October following multiple drone sightings, affecting thousands of passengers.

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