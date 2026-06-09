Mungo Jerry's Ray Dorset Hospitalized, Nurses Sing His Hit Song 'In the Summertime'

Ray Dorset, 80, was rushed to Bournemouth Hospital after surgery and shared a humorous story of nurses singing his iconic song 'In the Summertime' while he awaited an ultrasound. He praised NHS staff and thanked fans for well-wishes.

Mungo Jerry frontman Ray Dorset has shared a lighthearted update from his hospital bed after being rushed to Bournemouth Hospital following recent surgery. The 80-year-old musician, best known for the 1970 summer anthem 'In the Summertime', took to social media platform X to recount an amusing moment when nurses began singing his iconic hit while he was awaiting an ultrasound scan.

Despite the discomfort, Dorset said he couldn't help but chuckle upon hearing the melody that has defined his career for over five decades. The singer praised the NHS staff for their exceptional care, calling the experience a memorable day despite the circumstances. Dorset, who has been a consistent member of Mungo Jerry through numerous lineup changes, rose to fame in the early 1970s with the band's signature blend of skiffle, rock, and folk.

'In the Summertime' became a global sensation, selling six million copies in its first six months and cementing its place as one of the most recognizable summer songs of all time. The track, which Dorset wrote in just ten minutes, has been covered by artists ranging from Billy Idol to Slash, and continues to generate substantial royalties.

Dorset once remarked to The Daily Mail that the song's enduring popularity means 'it's always summer somewhere in the world', providing a steady income stream that he affectionately calls 'silly money'. While Dorset has not disclosed the specifics of his recent surgery, he has previously spoken about struggling with Irritable Bowel Syndrome (IBS) during his touring days.

Following his initial update, Dorset posted another message thanking fans for their well-wishes, noting that he returned home in the early hours but had to go back to the hospital the next morning. He expressed immense gratitude to the staff at Bournemouth Hospital, describing them as exceptionally kind and professional.

Fans quickly flooded the comments with messages of support, with one writing, 'Hope you are feeling better soon mate, and more to the point that they get to the root cause. Great to see that that song is still alive and kicking after all these years!

' Another commented, 'I too love the song; wishing you all the best! ' The outpouring of affection underscores the deep connection audiences have with both the artist and his music. Mungo Jerry enjoyed nine charting singles in the UK, including two number ones: 'In the Summertime' and 'Baby Jump'. Their sound, characterized by Dorset's distinctive vocal delivery and catchy melodies, captured the carefree spirit of the era.

Despite the band's evolving lineup, Dorset remained the driving force, continuing to perform and record well into his later years. His recent health scare serves as a reminder of his resilience and the unwavering support of his fans. The incident also highlights the enduring power of 'In the Summertime', a song that has become synonymous with warm weather, road trips, and nostalgia.

Dorset's ability to find humor in an otherwise stressful situation echoes the playful ethos that has endeared him to generations. As he recovers, the music world watches with admiration, knowing that even in a hospital room, the summer anthem lives on. For now, Dorset is focused on his recovery, but he can take comfort in the fact that his creation continues to bring joy to both fans and the very medical professionals caring for him.

The NHS, often celebrated for its dedication, once again demonstrated its human touch through a simple act of song. And as Dorset himself might say, what a day indeed





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Mungo Jerry Ray Dorset In The Summertime Hospitalization NHS

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