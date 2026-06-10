Mungo Jerry's Ray Dorset Hospitalized After Surgery, Nurses Sing His Hit Song

Ray Dorset, 80-year-old frontman of Mungo Jerry, was rushed to Bournemouth Hospital following recent surgery. He shared a health update on social media, praising NHS staff and recounting a humorous moment when nurses began singing his iconic 1970 hit In The Summertime during his treatment. Fans flooded his post with well-wishes, celebrating the enduring legacy of the song that sold six million copies within six months of release. Dorset, who has battled IBS, thanked hospital staff for their care and noted he must return for further appointments. The musician reflected on how the ten‑minute‑written track continues to generate substantial royalties worldwide.

Ray Dorset , the 80‑year‑old lead singer of the British rock band Mungo Jerry , has been hospitalized in Bournemouth following a recent surgical procedure. The musician, best known for the band's timeless 1970 smash hit In The Summertime , took to the social media platform X to share an update on his health, offering thanks to the National Health Service staff while also recounting a light‑hearted episode during his stay.

Dorset explained that he was taken by ambulance to Bournemouth Hospital after his surgery and while lying on his back awaiting an ultrasound scan, he heard a group of nurses singing his famous song. Realising they were recognising his work, he initially thought Oh no I have been recognised, but soon found himself chuckling despite the discomfort. He described the moment as a highlight of his day and expressed gratitude for the care he received.

The post quickly attracted an outpouring of support from fans, many praising the enduring popularity of In The Summertime, which sold six million copies within its first six months and remains a staple of summer playlists worldwide. Dorset, who has previously spoken about living with irritable bowel syndrome (IBS) and its challenges while touring, thanked the hospital staff for their kindness and noted that he had to return for further treatment the next morning.

Although he did not disclose specifics about the surgery, he emphasised the excellent treatment he received. Reflecting on the song's remarkable legacy, Dorset has often highlighted that In The Summertime was written in just ten minutes but has since generated what he calls silly money in royalties.

He told The Daily Mail in 2018 that the track never went out of fashion, has been covered by numerous artists-including Billy Idol and Slash-and continues to provide a steady income because, as he puts it, it's always summer somewhere in the world. Mungo Jerry, formed in 1970, achieved nine UK chart singles, with In The Summertime and Baby Jump both reaching number one.

While the lineup has evolved over the decades, Dorset remains the constant creative force behind the band. His recent hospitalisation has sparked renewed admiration for his contribution to music, with fans and well‑wishers celebrating both his recovery and the timeless appeal of his most famous composition.

The NHS staff's spontaneous rendition of the song serves as a testament to its cultural resonance, resonating across generations and still bringing smiles to listeners and now, apparently, to the nurses caring for its creator. Dorset's candid and cheerful update underscores the power of music to connect people even in vulnerable moments, turning a routine hospital visit into a shared celebration of a classic hit.

His story also highlights the importance of accessible healthcare, as he praised the NHS for its attentive service. As he prepares for further medical attention, fans continue to hope for a speedy recovery, grateful that the man behind In The Summertime can still find joy in hearing his own music sung back to him in the most unexpected of places





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Ray Dorset Mungo Jerry In The Summertime NHS Hospital Surgery IBS Royalties

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