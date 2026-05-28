The Chicago White Sox hit the lottery by signing first baseman Munetaka Murakami from Japan's NPB last December.

to Philadelphia Phillies slugger Kyle Schwarber in home runs so far this season. His 20th homer came in the form of a 432-foot bomb in the bottom of the seventh inning to put the exclamation point on the White Sox's 15-2 win over the Minnesota Twins at Rate Field in Chicago on Wednesday.

The game's broadcast relayed that Murakami's 20 home runs are the most hit by an MLB rookie before June since 1901. , Murakami's 20 home runs through his first 55 MLB games rank third all time behind Cody Bellinger's 22 in 2017 and Wally Berger's 21 in 1930 — andreported on Murakami's sensational rookie year and quoted an anonymous American League official in saying,"it was a bad miss by everyone" to not get in on the Murakami sweepstakes.

Prior to signing with the White Sox, Murakami was a two-time MVP in Japan's Nippon Professional League. In 2022, he hit 56 home runs for the Tokyo Yakult Swallows, a record for home runs in a single season by a Japanese-born player in the league's history atop the AL Central entering their series finale with Minnesota on Thursday afternoon.





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