Mums v Big Pharma: Sodium Valproate Scandal and Campaigners

Mums v Big Pharma exposes how drug firms ignored warnings about sodium valproate. This review details the campaign by mothers Janet Williams and Emma Murphy against the medical establishment and Sanofi.

The documentary series Mums v Big Pharma on BBC Two has ignited fresh outrage by revealing how pharmaceutical executives and NHS regulators dismissed decades of claims regarding the dangers of an anti-epilepsy medication. The series demonstrates that drug companies knew about the severe risks to unborn babies long before they ever informed the public or the medical community. Instead of addressing these warnings, the industry and health authorities blamed the mothers of disabled children, labeling them as ignorant, hysterical, or bad parents. This stark admission that the authorities were aware of the dangers from the start serves as the most shocking element of the narrative presented in the program.

Historical Ignorance of Sodium Valproate Risks

Approximately 20,000 children are estimated to have been born with birth defects as a direct side effect of sodium valproate, also known as Epilim, since it was first prescribed in the 1970s. Despite official acknowledgments that the drug carries significant risks during pregnancy, the affected families have not received any compensation for the harm caused to their children. The documentary argues that this lack of justice is not due to a lack of evidence, but rather a systemic refusal by powerful institutions to listen to the lived experiences of mothers. The series portrays the conflict not as a simple battle, but as families fighting against a massive coalition including the government, social services, the courts, and multinational corporations.

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The Campaign by Janet Williams and Emma Murphy

Two mothers, Janet Williams and Emma Murphy, spearheaded the fight to hold the manufacturer Sanofi accountable for the negligence surrounding their medication. Janet Williams took Epilim for her epilepsy and began to suspect something was wrong with her sons Lee and Phil when they failed to meet developmental milestones like sitting up or crawling. Steve Williams, Janet's husband, described the severe drowsiness of the infants, noting that Lee could sleep excessively while the family waited years for a specialist to attribute the issues to the drug. Meanwhile, Emma Murphy, a mother of six, faced similar struggles and was later referred to by officials as a hysterical housewife, a dismissive term that underscored the institutional bias against these concerned parents.

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Suppressed Evidence from National Archives

The turning point in the campaign came when the mothers uncovered buried evidence in the National Archives at Kew, revealing that regulators were informed of sodium valproate's appalling side effects in pregnancy as early as 1974. The documents showed that authorities suppressed this information, claiming that releasing it would give rise to fruitless anxiety among the public. This archival discovery proved that the danger of physical conditions such as spina bifida, limb defects, cleft palates, autism, and developmental delays was known to the industry and regulators for decades. Sanofi, the manufacturer, had generated an annual turnover of £200million from sodium valproate by 2004, highlighting the financial incentives that may have contributed to the silence surrounding the drug's risks.

Legal Battles and Ongoing Compensation Failures

The legal efforts of Janet and Emma were thwarted when their legal aid was withdrawn, forcing them to back down in their initial court battle against the pharmaceutical giant. Despite this setback, the women continued to amass evidence and campaign tirelessly to warn other parents about the potential dangers of the medication. The documentary emphasizes that the battle for justice has not been won, as the affected children and their families remain without compensation or official recognition of the harm they have endured. The series uses stylized, silent animations to tell the story, but the core impact relies on the powerful testimonies of the mothers and their children, who continue to live with the consequences of a system that failed to protect them.