Mumford and Sons made their CMA Awards debut, with Chris Stapleton, to perform the song 'Here.'

included one particularly folky moment when, early on in the show, Mumford & Sons performed a heartfelt rendition of “Here,” their duet with. Marcus Mumford started off the song before ceding to Stapleton, on acoustic guitar, reprising the version that appears on the band’s 2026 albumsound like Noah Kahan and Zach Bryan , it was only fitting that 2026 is the year Mumford & Sons — a group that’s heavily shaped both Kahan and Bryan sonically — made their debut on the CMAs.

The performance was a nod to the quietly outsized influence that group currently has on contemporary country music. In an interview earlier this year, Marcus Mumford traced his love of country music all the way back to falling in love with Roger Miller’s music as a 4-year-old.

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“I came back at it when I was a teenager, and some of the more indie stuff, like Old Crow, Gillian Welch, Allison Krauss, those cats. You couldn’t avoid Shania growing up, obviously,” MumfordMumford said he called Stapleton to sing on “Here” after working with Aaron Dessner on the album.

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“We wrote the bridge, and right there and then I was like, we gotta called Stapleton,” he said in the same interview with SiriusXM. “He was so generous. ”The collab ended with Stapleton and Mumford harmonizing during the bridge before launching into a final sing-along chorus. The partnership marked one of two performances for Stapleton at the CMAs: He is also set to join Stephen Wilson Jr. for their collaboration “I’m a Song.

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