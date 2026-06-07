Multitude of News: From Ohio Festival Shooting and Belmont Stakes Winner to Danish Mullet Championships

This news roundup covers a range of topics including a shooting at an Ohio festival, Golden Tempo's victory in the Belmont Stakes, senior British royals attending a wedding, US consumer spending shifts, unusual animal encounters, health advice for night owls, green World Cup stadiums, recess guidance, papal comments on polarization, Notre Dame excavation findings, Trump's pardon, a young tennis champion's struggle, an Argentine viral trend, a dog statue's uncertain future, an African road trip record, concert earplug advice, Hajj photography, and Denmark's Mullet Championships.

At least 12 people were shot at an Ohio festival and a search for suspects is still ongoing, police say. Golden Tempo wins the 158th running of the Belmont Stakes after winning the Kentucky Derby.

Senior British royals gather as King Charles' nephew marries nurse Harriet Sperling. From unfilled gas tanks to fewer frills, retailers see US consumers rethink their spending. A live frog was found in a grocery store salad bag. A raccoon went on a drunken rampage in a Virginia liquor store and passed out on the bathroom floor.

Being a night owl may not be great for your heart, but you can do something about it. Some people tape their mouths shut at night; doctors wish they wouldn't. A photo captures a wall of wild horses surging through western Germany. World Cup stadiums earn prestigious certifications as green buildings before matches begin.

A pediatrics group issues new guidance on recess for the first time in 13 years. Flower gardens endure hot, dry summers better if you choose these plants. Pope Leo XIV urges Spain to stop fanning flames of polarization on his first papal visit in 15 years. Under the cathedral of Notre Dame, an excavation of the century finds 1,700 years of history.

The Afternoon Wire: Trump issues a pardon to a former Republican congressman convicted of insider trading. Russian teen tennis player Mirra Andreeva says she had to overcome many demons inside to win the French Open. A viral phenomenon in Argentina has young people identifying themselves as animals. The future of a beloved dog statue on a New York warehouse is up in the air.

Two men claimed an absurd record by driving an old three-wheel car the length of Africa. Consider using earplugs at this summer's concerts so you can enjoy more music in the future. A photographer at the Kaaba during Hajj captures a sense of unity and devotion. Business in the front, party in the back - a packed Danish crowd celebrated the much-maligned but enduring mullet hairstyle at the country's annual Mullet Championships.

The event, held on an outdoor stage in central Copenhagen, attracted 12 well-coiffed competitors and over a thousand spectators. Organizer Steffen Stiw Weber, a 37-year-old electrician, said the championships began after he had a hair transplant and chose to grow out a mullet. He realized he couldn't compete in a mullet competition in the United States because he wasn't a U.S. citizen, so he created one in Denmark





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Shooting Festival Ohio Belmont Stakes Golden Tempo Royals Marriage Consumer Spending Frog Salad Raccoon Drunken Night Owl Heart Health Wild Horses Germany World Cup Green Buildings Recess Pediatrics Plants Gardens Drought Pope Spain Polarization Notre Dame Excavation Trump Pardon Insider Trading Tennis Mirra Andreeva French Open Argentina Viral Animals Dog Statue New York Africa Three-Wheel Car Earplugs Concerts Hajj Kaaba Denmark Mullet Championships

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