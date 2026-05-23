Multitasking Products vs. Sunscreen: Protecting Your Skin

A practicing GP and aesthetic doctor cautions against relying solely on multitasking skincare and makeup products with SPF as the complete replacement for sunscreen. Sunscreen should be applied daily, even during winter months, to protect against sun damage. Using standalone sunscreens and reapplying SPF throughout the day are key to avoiding sun damage.

Multitasking products like skincare and makeup with SPF do help block sun damage, but they're not a complete replacement for sunscreen. Sunlight damage is cumulative, so regular sunscreen use, including winter months, is still recommended.

Sunscreen should be reapplied throughout the day, especially on overlooked areas such as the ears, neck, under-eye area, and lips. For children, applying SPF daily is crucial, especially during warmer months. Sunscreen products vary based on the SPF level, broad-spectrum protection, UVA rating, and UK star rating





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Sun Protection Sunscreen Moisturizers Fondations Broad-Spectrum Protection SPF Avoid Sun Damage Children's Sunscreen Routine UVA Protection Cumulative Damage Ears Neck Under-Eye Area Lips

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Multitasking Products vs. Sunscreen: Protecting Your SkinA practicing GP and aesthetic doctor cautions against relying solely on multitasking skincare and makeup products with SPF as the complete replacement for sunscreen. Sunscreen should be applied daily, even during winter months, to protect against sun damage. Using standalone sunscreens and reapplying SPF throughout the day are key to avoiding sun damage.

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