Multipurpose Makeup Stick: Streamlining My Routine and Staying Power

Discover a versatile makeup stick that serves as a blush, lipstick, and eyeshadow in one. Its blend of plant-based waxes and skincare ingredients ensures hydration and a painterly approach to beauty.

how to streamline my routine as much as possible.

"Well, what kind of vibe are you going for? " she asked. I turned my phone around and showed her a photo of: soft, monochromatic makeup that looked harmonious and seamlessly blended. She looked me in the eye and laughed.

That’s when I learned that the most, mostly because the product I actually wanted — something creamy and blendable with punchy pigment and impressive staying power, that I could swipe across lips, cheeks, Don’t get me wrong: the beauty world isn’t exactly lacking in multipurpose makeup sticks — and over the years, I’ve tried almost all of them. But if you ask me, is built differently.

(In the few short weeks since adding it to my routine, I’ve had compliments from brand founders, makeup artists, and fellow beauty directors alike. ) That’s just the tip of the iceberg. is a blush, lipstick, and eyeshadow in one. Unlike other sticks, its domed shape makes it easy to swipe onto the skin and blend out in seconds.

The "Impressionist" name nods to a more painterly approach to beauty — soft washes of color, diffused edges, and tones that melt seamlessly together. There are seven shades in total, from (a rosy taupe) to Ripe (like crushed raspberries).

My go-to is Muse, which is what I’m wearing here, but my second favorite is The effect is fresh and dimensional — color that moves naturally with the face rather than sitting heavily on top of it, and I think that’s down to the blend of plant-based waxes suspended in the formula. They give the formula a silky, balm-like texture, but the pigment still packs a punch. With that in mind, you’re probably wondering whether it’s suitable for oily skin.

I’ve been using ever since it landed on my desk a few weeks ago, and it doesn’t slip or slide around on the face. There’s enough play time to blend it into the skin, but once it sets, it doesn’t budge. I have all seven shades, but I love that just one is enough to create an entire — and most importantly cohesive — makeup look in next to no time.

I dab the product onto the high points of my cheeks, my temples, and down the center of my nose (where I’d usually catch the sun), then onto my eyelids before using a brush to blend everything out. With a product like this, I tend to skip lip liner and lipstick altogether and instead use a lip brush to paint and buff it into my lips, making sure to extend slightly outside the lip line for a more blurred, diffused effect.

Nina Park, eat your heart out. Lastly, the ingredients are pretty special. Most multisticks prioritize color first and skin benefits second, but Kosas Multistick Impressionist gives both equal weight. Alongside a handful of moisturizing ingredients like octyldodecanol — an emollient that softens and smooths the skin — there’s also coenzyme Q10, an antioxidant that helps protect against environmental aggressors like pollution and supports the outermost layer that helps lock in moisture and keep bacteria out.

On the lips, it feels so hydrating that I use it as a tinted lip balm. A multipurpose stick available in seven shades to suit a range of skin tones, designed for use on the cheeks, lips, and eyelids. Contains a handful of skincare ingredients for hydration and moisture, including Coenzyme Q10, an antioxidant that helps defend against pollution and supports a healthy skin barrier





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Multipurpose Makeup Stick Impressionist Makeup Stick Soft Monochromatic Makeup Blendable With Punchy Pigment Staying Power Hydration Skincare Ingredients Plant-Based Waxes Diffused Edges Soft Washes Of Color Coenzyme Q10 Octyldodecanol Emollient Skincare Benefits Multisticks Professional Technique Skincare Ingredients For Hydration And Moistur Skincare Benefits Multipurpose Makeup Stick Impressionist Makeup Stick Soft Monochromatic Makeup Blendable With Punchy Pigment Staying Power Hydration Skincare Ingredients Plant-Based Waxes Diffused Edges Soft Washes Of Color Coenzyme Q10 Octyldodecanol Emollient Skincare Benefits Multisticks Professional Technique Skincare Benefits Multipurpose Makeup Stick Impressionist Makeup Stick Soft Monochromatic Makeup Blendable With Punchy Pigment Staying Power Hydration Skincare Ingredients Plant-Based Waxes Diffused Edges Soft Washes Of Color Coenzyme Q10 Octyldodecanol Emollient Skincare Benefits Multisticks Professional Technique Skincare Benefits

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