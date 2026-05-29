Multiple Weather Alerts Issued for Northern Arizona Regions Through Friday

The National Weather Service has issued several alerts for parts of northern Arizona, including the Little Colorado River Valley and surrounding plateaus, effective Thursday and Friday.

The National Weather Service has issued multiple weather alert s for northern Arizona , covering a wide range of areas from the Little Colorado River Valley to the higher plateaus and mesas.

These alerts are in effect from Thursday through Friday, with specific timings varying by region and time zone. Residents and travelers in the affected zones should prepare for potentially hazardous conditions, including strong winds, reduced visibility, and possible travel disruptions. The first set of alerts begins Thursday from 11:00 AM to 8:00 PM MST, targeting the Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino, Apache, and Navajo counties.

This area is known for its expansive desert terrain and can experience sudden wind gusts that kick up dust and sand, creating dangerous driving conditions. The National Weather Service advises drivers to slow down, use headlights, and pull over if visibility drops significantly. Following Thursday's alert, similar conditions are expected on Friday from 11:00 AM to 8:00 PM MST in the same regions, emphasizing a prolonged period of unsettled weather.

Separately, from Friday 12:00 PM to 9:00 PM MDT, alerts extend to the Chuska Mountains, Defiance Plateau, Black Mesa Area, and the Northeast Plateaus and Mesas along Highway 264. These higher-elevation areas may experience stronger winds and localized gusts that could impact outdoor activities and aviation.

Additionally, from Friday 11:00 AM to 8:00 PM MST, alerts cover the White Mountains, Eastern and Western Mogollon Rim, and again the Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo, Coconino, and Apache counties. The overlap of alerts across multiple time zones and jurisdictions highlights the widespread nature of this weather event. Residents are urged to secure loose outdoor objects, avoid burning due to fire risk, and stay informed through local radio or weather apps.

The alerts may be upgraded to warnings if conditions worsen. Visitors to national forests and parks in these areas should check for trail and road closures. With the combination of dry conditions and strong winds, there is an elevated fire danger, so any outdoor flames should be completely extinguished. The National Weather Service continues to monitor the situation and will provide updates as necessary. Prepare now to ensure safety during these potentially impactful weather events





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Weather Alert Arizona Wind Advisory Little Colorado River Valley Northern Arizona

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