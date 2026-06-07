Multiple Weather Alerts Across Arizona and Second Canal Fatality Reported in Maricopa County

A series of weather warnings span northern and central Arizona through early June, while authorities confirm a second body found in a canal this weekend, highlighting safety concerns.

From Monday 11:00 AM MDT until Tuesday 9:00 PM MDT, a significant weather alert covers multiple areas including the Black Mesa Area, Chuska Mountains, Defiance Plateau, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas along Hwy 264 Northward, and similar regions south of the highway, as well as the Chinle Valley .

Additional warnings are in effect until Sunday 8:00 PM MST for the Little Colorado River Valley across Navajo County, Grand Canyon Country, Marble and Glen Canyons, Eastern and Western Mogollon Rim, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Kaibab Plateau, Coconino Plateau, and Yavapai County Mountains. Further alerts extend until Sunday 9:00 PM MDT for Chinle Valley, Black Mesa Area, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas near Hwy 264, Chuska Mountains, and Defiance Plateau.

Meanwhile, a separate incident occurred on Sunday morning when a man's body was found floating in a Buckeye canal near the intersection of Southern and Wilson avenues. This marks the second discovery of a male body in a Maricopa County canal over the weekend, following a similar finding on June 6. The overlapping alerts highlight ongoing hazardous conditions across Arizona's diverse terrain, while the canal fatalities raise concerns about water safety in the region.

Authorities are investigating both the weather impacts and the circumstances surrounding the deaths, urging residents to exercise caution near waterways and monitor official updates. The alerts emphasize the need for preparedness in rural and metropolitan areas alike, as flooding and extreme weather threaten communities. The tragic incidents in the canals underscore broader issues of water-related accidents, especially during warm months when recreational activity increases. Emergency services are advising the public to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity near waterways.

The combination of severe weather and recent drownings paints a picture of a region grappling with environmental and safety challenges, requiring coordinated response efforts from meteorologists, law enforcement, and community organizations





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Weather Alerts Arizona Canals Maricopa County Flooding Fatalities Buckeye Little Colorado River Mogollon Rim Grand Canyon Chinle Valley

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