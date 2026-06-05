Multiple Weather Advisories Issued for Arizona Regions Through Tuesday

A series of weather advisories have been issued for various regions in Arizona from Saturday through Tuesday, affecting areas including Yuma, Grand Canyon, and Navajo County. Residents should prepare for potentially hazardous conditions.

The National Weather Service has issued a series of weather advisories for multiple regions across Arizona , spanning from Saturday morning through Tuesday evening. These advisories, which cover a broad swath of the state including desert lowlands, plateau regions, and mountain areas, are in effect due to expected hazardous conditions.

Residents and travelers are urged to stay informed and take necessary precautions to ensure safety. Specifically, the first advisory runs from Saturday at 9:00 AM MST to Saturday at 11:00 PM MST, targeting Yuma and Martinez Lake areas, as well as the Lower Colorado River Valley and Central Deserts of Arizona.

This is followed by a second advisory from Sunday at 10:00 AM MST to Sunday at 8:00 PM MST, covering the Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Grand Canyon Country, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Marble and Glen Canyons, Eastern and Western Mogollon Rim, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Kaibab Plateau, Coconino Plateau, and Yavapai County Mountains. Simultaneously, a separate advisory in the Mountain Daylight Time zone runs from Sunday at 11:00 AM MDT to Sunday at 9:00 PM MDT for Chinle Valley, Black Mesa Area, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, and Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264.

Finally, the longest advisory extends from Monday at 10:00 AM MST to Tuesday at 8:00 PM MST, covering many of the same areas including Western Mogollon Rim, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Marble and Glen Canyons, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Kaibab Plateau, Grand Canyon Country, Coconino Plateau, Eastern Mogollon Rim, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Yavapai County Mountains, and White Mountains. Another MDT advisory runs from Monday at 11:00 AM MDT to Tuesday at 9:00 PM MDT for the same northeastern regions.

Given the widespread nature and duration of these advisories, it is critical for those in affected areas to monitor local weather updates and heed any warnings from officials. Common hazards during such advisories may include extreme heat, high winds, or reduced visibility due to dust or smoke. Residents should avoid outdoor activities during peak hours, stay hydrated if heat is a factor, and secure loose objects that could become projectiles in strong winds.

Travelers should check road conditions and be prepared for delays or closures, especially in remote or high-elevation regions. Stay tuned to NOAA Weather Radio or other reliable sources for the latest information. Safety first: know the risks and plan accordingly





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