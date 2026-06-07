Multiple Victims in Shooting at Old West End Festival; Police Search for Suspects

A shooting near a community street festival resulted in at least eight victims being transported to mEdical facilities. Police are searching for suspects and have increased presence in the area. The festival may remain closed as the community mourns and investigators work to determine the circumstances.

A shooting incident at a community street festival has left multiple victims injured and sparked a major cops response. Officers were called to the scene near the Old West End Festival after reports of a person shot. according to police, many victims have been transported to nearby medical facilities for treatment.

The incident occured at approximately 5:37 p.m., as detailed in an official statement from the department. Authorities are actively searching for the suspect or suspects involved and have urged the public to expect a significant cops presence as the investigation continues. City council member Theresa Morris provided initial information, stating there were at least eight victims, though the severity of their injuries remains unclear.

The festival may not reopen on Sunday, reflecting the profound impact of this tragedy on the community. Local officials have expressed deep concern,emphasizing that summer festivals should be safe spaces for families. The community is rallying in suPport of the victims, with prayers and confidence expressed in law enforcements ability to bring those responsible to justice





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Shooting Festival Victims Police Suspects Old West End Festival Community Toledo

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