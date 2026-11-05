Multiple Tennessee Soccer Stars Receive All-SEC Postseason Honors

The Tennessee soccer team has wrapped up its 2026 campaign, as the Tennessee soccer team had a huge drought, in which they were defeated or tied in every game f

KNOXVILLE, TN - November 01, 2026 - Midfielder Ines Derrien #18 of the Tennessee Lady Volunteers during the game between the Oklahoma Sooners and the Tennessee Volunteers at Regal Soccer Stadium in Knoxville, TN.

Photo By Peyton Collimore/Tennessee Athletics | Photo by Peyton Collimore/Tennessee Athleticsteam has wrapped up its 2026 campaign, as the Tennessee soccer team had a huge drought, in which they were defeated or tied in every game for the majority of the SEC games. In fact, the Lady Vols only defeated two teams in conference play.

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This includes the final game of the season, in which the Lady Vols defeated the Oklahoma Sooners.as the head coach, as the two reportedly parted ways. However, in a season filled with bad results, two players stood out, which earned them postseason honors for All-SEC.Tennessee's Ines Derrien scores on a penalty kick against Northwestern during an NCAA college soccer match on Sept. 6, 2026, in Knoxville, Tennessee.

| USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connecthas landed as one of the two players on the Tennessee soccer roster who finished the season with an SEC honor. She is listed as an All-SEC midfielder on the third team, which goes to show that she was one of the better players on the roster all season long.

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Derrien finished the season with three goals, but one of the things that made her elite was the fact that she stayed on the field for the majority of each game for the Lady Vols soccer team. She was reliable all season long and was one of the bright spots in a season that will be reviewed as underwhelming for the program as a whole.

KNOXVILLE, TN - November 01, 2026 - Forward Ayva Jordan #21 of the Tennessee Lady Volunteers during the game between the Oklahoma Sooners and the Tennessee Volunteers at Regal Soccer Stadium in Knoxville, TN. Photo By Peyton Collimore/Tennessee Athletics | Photo by Peyton Collimore/Tennessee Athletics Freshman forward Ayva Jordan also received a postseason honor in the conference, as she finished on the freshman team.

She was one of three Tennessee freshmen to start at least nine games this season, and she was also quick to make an impact, as she was one of the top players in many different games, including the South Alabama game, in which she scored the game-winning goal. Jordan has the chance to be even better if she remains with the Tennessee soccer program, and she is also someone who has been viewed as a weapon in the striking game.

She could be one of the pieces that this team builds around. Caleb Sisk is a talented sports journalist from the state of Georgia. Originally from Chattanooga, Tennessee, Sisk's passion for sports grew. Bringing years of recruiting coverage experience, he has been named a National Recruiting Reporter and covers various college sites on the On SI network.

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He takes pride in covering recruiting and has been featured by numerous companies for his excellent coverage and knowledge. He has also spent time at other companies, including Rivals, where he covered the Tennessee Volunteers.