Multiple Storms to Bring Snow, Mix, and Rain to East Coast

The East Coast is bracing for a series of storms this week, bringing a mix of wintry precipitation. The first storm is expected to hit Tuesday night with less accumulation than the weekend's storm, bringing heavy snow to southern areas of the tri-state. Subsequent systems will bring a mix of snow, rain, sleet, and ice, impacting commutes and weekend plans.

Several storms are set to track across the East Coast in the coming week, bringing a mix of rain, sleet, ice, and snow. The next storm is expected to hit on Tuesday night, but with less accumulation than the weekend's storm. Snowfall is not anticipated until after the evening commute. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for Monmouth and Ocean Counties, while a Winter Storm Warning is in place from South Jersey to Virginia, West Virginia, and Kentucky.

The heaviest snow is predicted to fall further south because the storm will track well below the tri-state area. New York City is likely to receive between 1 and 3 inches of snow Tuesday night, with similar amounts expected in Long Island and lower parts of Westchester County. For much of the Hudson Valley and all of Connecticut, less than an inch of snow is anticipated. Ocean County is expected to see the heaviest snowfall in the tri-state area, with 3 to 5 inches possible. The same goes for the rest of Southern Jersey, with some locally higher amounts. Central Jersey can expect 1 to 3 inches, while the northernmost areas of the state will see an inch or less.This Tuesday night's storm will bring all snow. Subsequent systems throughout the week will involve a mix of snow, rain, sleet, and ice. The timing for Tuesday's snow is mid-evening into the early hours of Wednesday morning. Temperatures throughout the region will be at or below freezing during this period, ensuring that everything will fall as snow and stick on contact. The good news is that this event largely occurs overnight, missing major commuting times. The snow will hold off until after the evening commute on Tuesday and will have moved out of the area before the peak morning commute on Wednesday. However, be aware that roads will be slick and snowy for late Tuesday night travel, with reduced visibility possible. The farther south you live, the worse the conditions will be.By Wednesday morning's commute, road conditions should be significantly improved thanks to plows and salt. Nevertheless, remain vigilant on the roads as patchy slick spots will likely persist, especially for early commuters. Shortly after the evening/overnight snow, another low-pressure system will strengthen Wednesday night into Thursday. This second system heading to the tri-state this week will be less forgiving in terms of timing and precipitation type. The timing for this one will involve the Wednesday evening commute and the Thursday morning commute, which may become a soggy mess. This system should start as snow, transition to a wintry mix, then end as rain on Thursday morning. In the city, expect all rain for the morning drive, but icy conditions could be a concern for commuters in the Hudson Valley. Light accumulations of snow and the icy mix are expected at this time, with areas north and west of the city seeing the highest amounts. New York City could receive an inch of snow or less, while most areas north and west could see 1 to 3 inches.The third system to move through the tri-state area will impact the weekend, beginning Saturday afternoon and continuing overnight into Sunday. Temperatures this weekend are expected to be above freezing, suggesting a rain event. This means potentially less treacherous driving conditions, but your weekend plans may be affected by the less-than-ideal weather.





