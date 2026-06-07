Multiple Shooting at Ohio Festival, Pope Visits Spain, and More

A multiple shooting occurred at an Ohio festival, and a search for suspects is ongoing. Pope Leo XIV honored Spain's centuries-old tradition of religious devotion on Sunday. An Associated Press investigation reveals that dozens of children who were separated under the first Trump administration have been re-separated. An Associated Press investigation finds a business known for tough-love boarding schools for rebellious teenagers has set its sights on a different demographic: adopted kids. President Trump promised to cut electricity bills, but prices have risen instead.

At least 12 people were shot at an Ohio festival, and a search for suspects is ongoing, police say. Golden Tempo won the 158th running of the Belmont Stakes after winning the Kentucky Derby.

Senior British royals gathered as King Charles' nephew married nurse Harriet Sperling. Pope Leo XIV honored Spain's centuries-old tradition of religious devotion on Sunday, as he presided over a Mass before a million people and highlighted one of the most iconic expressions of Spanish popular piety with a procession over flower-petal carpets. An Associated Press investigation reveals that dozens of children who were separated under the first Trump administration have been re-separated, despite a judge's order to reunite them.

An Associated Press investigation finds a business known for tough-love boarding schools for rebellious teenagers has set its sights on a different demographic: adopted kids. President Trump promised to cut electricity bills, but prices have risen instead. Many in West Virginia now face utility costs surpassing rents and mortgages





AP / 🏆 728. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Ohio Festival Shooting Pope Leo XIV Spain Trump Administration Electricity Bills

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

What Pope Leo’s Spain visit tells us about his prioritiesPope Leo XIV arrives Saturday in Spain, where he is expected to focus on the treatment of migrants and polarization in politics – themes central to his pontificate.

Read more »

Pope to find a secularized, polarized Spain where the Catholic Church has a complex legacyPope Leo XIV’s trip to Spain will bring the American pontiff to a traditional center of European Christianity, where the Catholic Church has a complex legacy and the Socialist-led government is in a political crisis.

Read more »

Pope acknowledges stiff competition with Bad Bunny this weekend in SpainPope Leo XIV acknowledged Saturday as he headed to Spain that he's competing with another VIP in Madrid this weekend: Bad Bunny.

Read more »

Pope Leo XIV Begins Weeklong Visit to Spain, Urges National Unity Amid Rising PolarizationPope Leo XIV has commenced a seven-day apostolic journey to Spain, his first papal trip to the country in 15 years. The visit, which includes meetings with King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia and a prayer vigil in Madrid, highlights the Vatican's concern over Spain's political divisions and declining religious participation. The Pope is calling for an end to polarization and greater social cohesion as he engages with both royalty and the faithful.

Read more »