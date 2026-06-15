Multiple Series Canceled or Ended by Networks and Streaming Platforms in June 2026

Networks and streaming platforms have continued to cancel and end multiple series throughout June 2026. The affected shows came from BBC, Netflix, and NBC across both broadcast and streaming platforms. The previously announced Doctor Who Christmas special episode was canceled, and NBCUniversal's President of Program Planning Strategy, Jeff Bader, explained that nothing negative was said about The Hunting Party, but for their linear schedule, they needed to try and do a little better there.

Networks and streaming platforms continued to cancel and end multiple series throughout June 2026. Sci-fi specials, animated sitcoms, and crime dramas all faced cancellations or final-season announcements.

These decisions arrived as networks settled into their 2026-2027 schedules. The affected shows came from BBC, Netflix, and NBC across both broadcast and streaming platforms. The previously announced Doctor Who Christmas special episode was canceled. The network, Russell T Davies, and Bad Wolf collectively made the decision.

The BBC stated it would instead invest in the long-term future of the show. The corporation also announced plans to put Doctor Who out to competitive tender this year. NBCUniversal's President of Program Planning Strategy, Jeff Bader, explained that nothing negative was said about The Hunting Party, but for their linear schedule, they needed to try and do a little better there. Universal Television reportedly plans to shop the series to other outlets, with Netflix as a likely destination.

The animated series Devil May Cry was canceled for a third and final season. Showrunner Adi Shankar described the three seasons as a movie trilogy disguised as a television series. A Good Girl's Guide to Murder was also canceled for a third and final season. The final season will adapt As Good as Dead and premiere in 2027 with four episodes.

Other shows that received cancellation notices include Going Dutch, Brilliant Minds, Stumble, On Brand with Jimmy Fallon, and Spartacus: House of Ashur. Disney+ has added the extended cut of a Disney musical comedy movie featuring Golden Globe winner Tina Fey. Focus Features' unique Lego movie starring Justin Timberlake has officially found a new streaming home on Netflix. Hulu subscribers can now watch Lionsgate's 2025 psychological horror movie featuring former Saturday Night Live member Pete Davidson.

A new Apple TV horror series has emerged as a major player in the industry. A Law & Order: SVU fan favorite has landed their next major role, and Western fans should pay attention. The veteran actor joins an upcoming Western series





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