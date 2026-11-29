Michaela Mertakka, diagnosed with MS at 38, ignores a doctor's prediction of permanent disability. She maintains full employment and fitness through diet and exercise.

Michaela Mertakka, a 50-year-old flight attendant from Liverpool, has completely overturned a grim medical prognosis received 12 years ago. Her former neurologist predicted that a diagnosis of multiple sclerosis would leave her in a wheelchair by this time the following year.

Despite that specific prediction, Mertakka remains fully mobile, continues to work full-time for a major airline managing crew across Europe, and maintains a rigorous gym routine. She has taken zero days off work due to her condition since her diagnosis at age 38.

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Strict Diet And Exercise Routine Reverses Outlook

Mertakka attributes her exceptional physical retention to a comprehensive overhaul of her daily habits. She replaced a previous diet of ready-meals and fast food with home-cooked whole foods. This nutritional shift was paired with consistent strength training, including lifting weights and speed-walking on a treadmill.

Her daily regimen also includes morning meditation lasting at least ten minutes. She incorporates positive affirmations and gratitude practices into her routine to support her mental resilience alongside her physical training.

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Medical Expertise Validates Lifestyle Interventions

Professor Ruth Dobson, a consultant neurologist at Queen Mary University of London, confirms that lifestyle factors are often underemphasized in clinical settings. She states that while diet and exercise do not replace disease-modifying treatments, they are equally important for patient quality of life.

Dobson notes that newly diagnosed patients often feel overwhelmed by the necessity of making substantial lifestyle changes. However, she asserts that the effort required is always worthwhile for long-term management.

Rising Case Rates And Symptom Progression

Multiple sclerosis is an autoimmune condition where the immune system attacks myelin, the protective coating around nerves. This damage affects the brain and spinal cord. Cases in Britain doubled from under 100,000 in 2000 to 190,000 in 2020.

The condition predominantly affects individuals in their 20s or 30s and is nearly three times more common in women. Early symptoms frequently include vision problems, muscle weakness, numbness, and fatigue. Severe progression can lead to paralysis, blindness, and loss of bladder control.

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Initial Diagnosis And Medical Misidentification

Mertakka's journey began with a numb toe that failed to regain feeling after walking across a freezing airport car park at 4am. Her general practitioner initially dismissed the sensation as a trapped nerve.

The symptoms gradually spread up her right leg and into her hand. A three-month period of repeated GP visits and blood tests failed to provide an answer until her vision became severely impaired by flash photography and tunnel vision.