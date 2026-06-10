Multiple School Staff Arrested for Alleged Abuse of Special Needs Students Across States

News reports detail several cases of alleged abuse involving school staff and special needs students: a former Oklahoma teacher caught on video physically assaulting a six-year-old, a Pennsylvania aide arrested for crossing state lines to sexually assault a child, and three Texas elementary school employees charged with restraining and injuring a student.

A former special education teacher at Frontier Public Schools in Oklahoma has been arrested after he was accused of abusing a special needs student . The incident occurred in a classroom in October 2025, leading to charges of child abuse and domestic assault and battery.

The teacher, identified as Arnold, was subsequently fired from his position. While his teaching license remains active, its status is pending the outcome of the investigation. Five months after the arrest, News 4 obtained classroom footage showing Arnold physically abusing a six-year-old girl with special needs. In the video, he is seen pulling the girl's ponytail and aggressively wiping her face.

It remains unclear what prompted the actions or if the abuse occurred on other occasions. Prosecutors described the event as a grown man using fear and force against a non-verbal child, calling it despicable and illegal. A teacher's aide reported that the girl was screaming and crying, and footage showed Arnold stepping on her feet despite her apparent pain.

When questioned by authorities, Arnold claimed he did not remember the incident but stated that pulling hair is not a professional disciplinary method. Separately, federal authorities arrested a middle school teacher's aide, Michael Robinson, alleging he traveled from Pennsylvania to Texas to sexually assault a child. His arrest came more than a year after the alleged crimes, involving the U.S. Marshals Eastern Pennsylvania Violent Crimes Fugitive Task Force and Radnor Township Police.

In another case, Texas authorities arrested three former elementary school staffers at Watts Elementary for restraining and injuring a student with special needs. Those arrested on December 29 included teacher Jessica Longo and paraprofessionals Julia Cantu and Veronica Guerra-Ulrich. The misconduct allegedly occurred while they were employed at the school. Arnold, from the Oklahoma case, was taken into custody on January 13 and released after posting a $25,000 bond.

No plea had been entered, and a court date has not been announced





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Special Education Abuse Teacher Arrested Child Abuse Special Needs Student Oklahoma Texas Pennsylvania School Staff Misconduct Classroom Assault Teacher Aide

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