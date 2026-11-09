Multiple Runners Hospitalized During Santa Barbara Half Marathon Amid High Heat

More than a dozen participants were hospitalized with heat-related illnesses during the Santa Barbara Half Marathon on Sunday, prompting an investigation by local hospitals and police into whether extreme temperatures or other factors contributed to the widespread symptoms among runners.

More than a dozen runners were being treated after falling ill during a half marathon in Santa Barbara on Sunday, officials said. More than a dozen runners were hospitalized after falling ill during the Santa Barbara Half Marathon on Sunday, according to officials.

The cause of the illnesses was not immediately known but the hospital said they are looking into the possibility of the heat contributing to the high volume of runners visiting the emergency room.

Also read Santa Barbara police investigating 'suspicious circumstances' after more than a dozen fall ill at city's half marathon

"At this time, we have no reason to believe that there was anything out of the ordinary that occurred during today's race, besides typical heat-related illness or exhaustion that can take place while participating in long endurance events such as a half marathon. " The Santa Barbara Police Department said in a statement that they are investigating multiple reports of half marathon participants " seeking medical treatment for unusual symptoms after the event concluded.

" "Individuals were transported by ambulance, self-transported, or arrived as 'walk-ins' at Santa Barbara and Goleta Valley Cottage Hospitals," the statement continued. More than 7,500 people participated in the race, officials said. Among them were Claire Hindman and her fiancée Christian Noyola.

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"The heat definitely threw me off a bit," Hindman said. "Unfortunately, I was suffering a lot honestly," Noyola added. At the finish line, Eric Metoyer waited for his wife where he heard several calls for the paramedics. Protest erupts at Boyle Heights hospital after ICE transports patient, blocks ambulance entrance Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital said they are investigating whether heat or another factor contributed to the illnesses after all 19 participants taken to the emergency department reported similar symptoms.

"I was actually here last year- I didn't participate then, but I don't think it was this hot," said half marathon runner Jessica Metoyer. The half marathon route starts at Cabrillo Boulevard near State Street moving to Leadbetter Beach, Shoreline Drive, and downtown Santa Barbara before ending in the funk zone at State Street.

Water stations are located about every 1.5 to 2.5 miles along the route. each of those stations contained Voli hydration sunset strawberry lemonade, along with water and energy gels with assorted snacks at the finish line.

"We were trying to be conservative for the people behind us so I would grab two, one electrolyte, one water and I would take the electrolytes, but I would hand the water to her as well. "Police are asking anyone with information about the incident, or anyone who participated in the marathon and experienced unusual symptoms afterward, to contact Sgt. Andre Miller at 805-897-2330.8-year-old Haitian boy placed in federal custody alone after ICE check-in