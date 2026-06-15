Multiple road closures in effect as Obama Presidential Center in Chicago prepares to open

Former President Barack Obama and Former first lady Michelle Obama have already arrived in town for the event.

The museum, at 6001 S. Stony Island Ave. on Chicago's South Side, officially opens to the public on Friday, June 19. You’re watching the NBC 5 Chicago News streaming channel, which plays local Chicago news 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

You can find the “NBC 5 Chicago News” streaming channel on your phone or computer, and on Peacock, Samsung, Roku, Xumo or on our app, so you can watch our local news on your schedule.this week, with both the former President and former first lady in town to celebrate the opening of what organizers describe as a" According to a release, former President Barack Obama and former first lady Michelle Obama arrived in Chicago over the weekend. Both toured the sprawling $850 million campus, which includes campaign memorabilia, presidential artifacts, a Chicago Public Library branch a full-size basketball court and more.

President Obama greets children playing on The Playground at The Obama Presidential Center in Chicago, IL, on June 13, 2026. President Obama plays basketball with friends in The Home Court at The Obama Presidential Center in Chicago, IL, on June 13, 2026. Photos provided by the center captured the former President playing basketball at center, and meeting children on the center's new playground.

“As we prepare to welcome visitors to the Obama Presidential Center, the President and Mrs. Obama can't wait to see community members make the campus their own,” Valerie Jarrett, CEO of The Obama Foundation said in the release. “The Center was built to be a place where people can gather, have fun, find inspiration, make connections, and bring change home.

”The museum, at 6001 S. Stony Island Ave. on Chicago's South Side, officially opens to the public on Friday, June 19. It will be pen through the weekend for what organizers have called an “open house-style” opening event. There will be live entertainment, food trucks, “fan zones,” face-painting and a host of other activities.

A private grand opening for the Obama Presidential Center is set for Thursday, with the former president and first lady expected to be joined by a host of dignitaries for the ceremony. While campus events will be open to the public throughout the weekend, tickets to the museum itself are sold out, according to officials.

In addition to street closures, the Griffin Museum of Science and Industry announced it will be closed to the public Thursday, June 18 to support the grand opening. The roughly $850 million project covers both the political and personal realms of the nation’s first Black president.

Campaign memorabilia and presidential artifacts are displayed in the admission-based museum tower while public spaces of the sprawling campus feature other things important to Obama: a new library, full-size basketball court, a new playground, park and more. The museum will also feature an exhibit dedicated to his time in the Oval Office, with a replica of the office included within the museum itself.

It will also be the first fully digital museum of its kind, ditching scores of official papers on display. Instead, visitors will experience high-tech and hands-on exhibits spanning the campaigns, key moments of Obama’s presidency and life at the White House. Iconic gowns worn by Michelle Obama will also be on display.

Roughly a dozen outfits on mannequins are behind glass, including a black and red dress designed by Narciso Rodriguez that the former first lady wore on Election Night in 2008 in Chicago. The following street closures will go into effect at 6 a.m. Monday, lasting for five days. Blackstone Ave. from 59th St. to Midway PlaisanceStony Island Ave. northbound from 59th to 57th St.Access to the museum will cost $30 for adults 12 and older, or $26 for Illinois residents.

Children ages three to 11 will cost $23 for admission, while Illinois residents will get a discount to $15. Though the museum does charge an admission price, most of the campus is free and open to the public, including a Chicago Public Library branch, public art installations, and park space around the campus. The museum will use timed entry tickets for admission, according to officials, and those tickets can be purchased in advance online.

Illinois teachers, active-duty military, veterans, and Chicago first responders also receive free admission, according to the museum’s website.





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