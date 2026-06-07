Multiple people shot near festival in Ohio, authorities say

Multiple people were shot Saturday afternoon near a community street festival in Toledo, Ohio, police said.

Multiple people were shot near Toledo’s Old West End Festival on Saturday, sending crowds fleeing as police launched a manhunt for suspects. Witnesses described a chaotic scene at what is considered the kickoff to Toledo’s summer festival season, as social media videos captured rapid gunfire and emergency crews tending the wounded.

Multiple people were shot Saturday near a community festival in Toledo, Ohio, and police said a search for suspects was ongoing following an outbreak of gunfire that sent people scrambling for cover. The Toledo Police Department said the shooting happened near the Old West End Festival, an annual gathering of live music and home tours in a historic district of the city.

Officers on the scene found multiple people shot and “many victims” were taken to hospitals, the department said in a statement. Authorities did not immediately detail the extent of the injuries. The department said an active search was underway for those responsible.

“This tragedy is really weighing heavily on both the residents and those who visit and enjoy this festival year after year,” she said. Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine said in a statement: “I am deeply concerned about the situation in Toledo tonight. Summer festivals should be safe spaces for families to spend time together without fear of violence.

” Videos posted to social media showed people running over the sound of gunshots and emergency officials tending to others who appeared wounded. Kevin Berry said he was sitting in the neighborhood arboretum listening to live music with his friends when he heard gunshots.

“Everybody hit the deck,” he said. Police officers who were onsite for the festival immediately responded. Berry, who has medical training and served in the Navy, said he walked around the area looking for victims who might need help. He said he saw at least five people with gunshot wounds.

The Old West End Festival is a two-day celebration in Toledo’s historic district that includes live music, food vendors, home tours and shopping. World & NationRebuilding L.A. : How One Eaton Fire Survivor Has Found the Strength to Move On and Rebuild Eighteen months after the Eaton and Palisades Fires, survivors are rebuilding — not alone, but together. On Poppyfields Drive in Altadena, Whitney Haggins and at least 6 of her neighbors are leading the way.

Today we discuss one of the pivotal events of the 1960s: the assassination of Robert F. Kennedy. Though the gunman was caught at the scene, confessed at trial, and even bragged about the shooting, his motives have largely been forgotten. Modern LA earned its first smoggy nickname 450 years ago, as the “bay of smokes.

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