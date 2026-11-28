The Los Angeles County Fire Department said multiple people were taken to the hospital after a car crash sparked a fire at a West Hollywood gas station.

Multiple people were hospitalized after a car crash sparked a fire at a West Hollywood gas station on Friday. The Los Angeles County Fire Department said the fire happened around 1:25 p.m. in the 8300 block of Santa Monica Blvd. after two cars collided and crashed into a pump.

Security camera footage shows that the crash lifted a car parked at one of the pumps shortly before the flames began. A video taken after the crash shows flames burning around pumps and reaching the gas station's canopy before a loud noise rings out. Firefighters said one person was trapped at the gas pump that caught on fire. The LA County Sheriff's Department said the fire burned three cars.

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Firefighters did not specify how many people were taken to the hospital or their conditions.