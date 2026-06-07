Multiple people have been shot near a festival in Toledo, Ohio, authorities say

Multiple people were shot Saturday near a community festival in Toledo, Ohio, and police said a search for the suspects was ongoing.

“I am deeply concerned about the situation in Toledo tonight. Summer festivals should be safe spaces for families to spend time together without fear of violence,” Ohio Gov.

Mike DeWine said in a statement. You’re watching the NBC 5 Chicago News streaming channel, which plays local Chicago news 24 hours a day, seven days a week. You can find the “NBC 5 Chicago News” streaming channel on your phone or computer, and on Peacock, Samsung, Roku, Xumo or on our app, so you can watch our local news on your schedule.

Multiple people were shot Saturday near a community festival in Toledo, Ohio, and police said a search for the suspects was ongoing following an outbreak of gunfire that sent people scrambling for cover. The Toledo Police Department said the shooting happened near the Old West End Festival, an annual gathering of live music and home tours in a historic district of the city.

Officers on the scene found multiple people shot and “many victims” were taken to hospitals, the department said in a statement. Authorities did not immediately say how many people were shot, the extent of the injuries or what may have set off the shooting. The department said an active search was underway for those responsible.

Mike DeWine said in a statement. I am deeply concerned about the situation in Toledo tonight.

Summer festivals should be safe spaces for families to spend time together without fear of violence. Fran and I are praying for everyone impacted by the incident at the Old West End Festival, and we are confident that…Multiple videos posted to social media showed people running over the sound of gunshots and emergency officials tending to others who appeared wounded.

Kevin Berry said he was sitting in the neighborhood arboretum listening to live music with his friends when he heard a handful of gunshots ring out. When he looked back up, he saw a gun being tossed to the ground less than 50 feet away from him. Police officers who were already on-site for the festival immediately responded to the scene.

Berry, who has medical training and served in the U.S. Navy, said he walked around the area looking for potential victims who might need help.

“The folks who were hit were spread out around the arboretum area,” he said. The Old West End Festival is a two-day celebration in Toledo’s historic district that includes live music, food vendors, home tours and shopping.





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