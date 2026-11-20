Four Sooners were upgraded on the Thursday SEC availability report.

Four players were upgraded from Wednesday’s initial report of the week. Tight end Hayden Hansen was listed as probable for the contest on Wednesday, and he was completely left off Thursday’s report, meaning he is cleared to take on the Aggies.

A trio of Sooners was upgraded from questionable designations on Wednesday to probable on Thursday. Receiver Manny Choice was upgraded to probable, as were defensive linemen Danny Okoye and Kenny Ozowalu. Okoye enters the home finale with 22 total tackles, including a pair of sacks. He was especially disruptive against Florida, where he drew holding penalties on back-to-back snaps to single-handedly disrupt an entire possession.

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Defensive back Dakoda Fields remained questionable for the contest. He was initially listed as out on Wednesday’s report, but Oklahoma clarified that he was ruled out due to a clerical error, and that he is actually questionable for the contest. Offensive lineman Ryan Fodje is also questionable. Fodje hasn’t appeared in the lineup since he got injured against Kentucky.

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The Sooners will be without offensive linemen Gunnar Allen and Fred Hinton, receiver Trell Harris, linebacker Taylor Heim and tight end Trynae Washington. The Aggies will be without receivers Ashton Bethel-Roman, Terry Bussey and Kelshaun Johnson, and receiver TK Norman is questionable for Saturday’s battle. Offensive linemen Trovon Baugh and Blake Ivy and defensive tackle Landon Rink will also miss the game. The Sooners and the Aggies haven’t met since the 2012 Cotton Bowl.

Texas A&M’s last trip to Norman came in 2011, which was the Aggies’ final season in the Big 12. Ryan is co-publisher at Sooners On SI and covers a number of sports in and around Norman and Oklahoma City. Working both as a journalist and a sports talk radio host, Ryan has covered the Oklahoma Sooners, the Oklahoma City Thunder, the United States Men’s National Soccer Team, the Oklahoma City Energy and more.

Since 2019, Ryan has simultaneously pursued a career as both a writer and a sports talk radio host, working for the Flagship for Oklahoma sports, 107.7 The Franchise, as well as AllSooners.com. Ryan serves as a contributor to The Franchise’s website, TheFranchiseOK.com, which was recognized as having the “Best Website” in 2022 by the Oklahoma Association of Broadcasters. Ryan holds an associate’s degree in Journalism from Oklahoma City Community College in Oklahoma City, OK.