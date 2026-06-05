A collection of news stories from around the world, including Hezbollah's rejection of the latest ceasefire agreement, prosecutors losing an appeal in the case of Arizona's fake electors, and more.

Hezbollah rejects the latest ceasefire agreement as Israeli strikes kill four people in Lebanon. The group's leader, Hassan Nasrallah, stated that the agreement does not address their concerns and that they will continue to fight for their rights.

Meanwhile, in the United States, prosecutors have lost an appeal in the case of Arizona's fake electors and have vowed to present it again to a grand jury. The Supreme Court has also sided with the Trump administration on federal regulation of telecom companies. In other news, FIFA has prohibited fans from bringing refillable water bottles into World Cup stadiums due to safety concerns.

Apple TV has released a retelling of the classic film 'Cape Fear' that brings a psycho killer into our homes in a nightmare for today. American Airlines has temporarily suspended some of its summer routes due to steep jet fuel costs. A viral phenomenon in Argentina has young people identifying themselves as animals, while two men have claimed an absurd record by driving an old three-wheel car the length of Africa.

Being a night owl may not be great for your heart, but you can do something about it. A photo captures President Trump and the first lady awaiting British royals from a rare White House angle. Energy, water use, and pollution of AI and data centers rival most countries, and challenging your brain helps keep it healthy.

One Tech Tip is to not use rice for your device, and flower gardens endure hot, dry summers better if you choose these plants. Photos of Barcelona's Sagrada Familia have been taken as Gaudí's basilica rises before Pope Leo XIV's visit. In other international news, Putin has claimed he has yet to consider whether to run for another term that would keep him in office until 2036, when he'll be 83.

An Associated Press investigation reveals that dozens of children who were separated under the first Trump administration have been re-separated, despite a judge's order to reunite them. The investigation also finds that a business known for tough-love boarding schools for rebellious teenagers has set its sights on a different demographic: adopted kids. Adoptees account for an estimated 25-40% of those in residential treatment. President Trump promised to cut electricity bills, but prices have risen instead.

Many in West Virginia now face utility costs surpassing rents and mortgages, and the state's reliance on coal-fired plants contributes to the problem. At least two dozen U.S. states have laws that allow minors to be held in adult facilities, and a new investigation reveals that some of these facilities are not equipped to handle the unique needs of these young people.

A photo captures President Trump and the first lady awaiting British royals from a rare White House angle, and an Associated Press investigation finds that a business known for tough-love boarding schools for rebellious teenagers has set its sights on a different demographic: adopted kids. Adoptees account for an estimated 25-40% of those in residential treatment. President Trump promised to cut electricity bills, but prices have risen instead.

Many in West Virginia now face utility costs surpassing rents and mortgages, and the state's reliance on coal-fired plants contributes to the problem. An Associated Press investigation reveals that dozens of children who were separated under the first Trump administration have been re-separated, despite a judge's order to reunite them





AP / 🏆 728. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Hezbollah Ceasefire Agreement Prosecutors Arizona's Fake Electors Supreme Court FIFA Apple TV American Airlines Viral Phenomenon Argentina Putin Associated Press Investigation Children Separated Trump Administration West Virginia Utility Costs Coal-Fired Plants

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