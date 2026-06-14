Multiple News Stories from Around the World

A collection of news stories from around the world, including updates on the Iran deal, a woman's hypothermia death in Pittsburgh, and the Comeback Knicks' championship win. Additionally, there are stories on the G7 summit, Elon Musk's vast empire, and a live frog found in a grocery store salad bag.

Trump and Pakistan say Iran deal could be signed Sunday but Tehran signals more time is needed. A woman's hypothermia death in Pittsburgh after her release from ICE custody is ruled a homicide.

Trump's name is gone from the Kennedy Center's facade after court rulings. The Comeback Knicks are the Champion Knicks. Brunson scores 45, and New York tops Spurs for title. You can ignore AI giants like SpaceX, but your 401(k) won't.

Viral phenomenon in Argentina has young people identifying themselves as animals. Raccoon goes on drunken rampage in Virginia liquor store and passes out on bathroom floor. Fatou, the world's oldest gorilla living in captivity, celebrates her 69th birthday at Berlin Zoo. A photo captures a wall of wild horses surging through western Germany.

The World in Pictures. Newsom opens millions of dollars of voter-approved funding to help address Tijuana River pollution. Challenging your brain helps keep it healthy. Here's how to do it.

Anthropic pledges $200 million to research AI's economic impact as CEO suggests job loss solutions. Why ordering takeout or calling the dog walker might lead to a happier relationship. A viral photo of Pope Leo XIV and a Barcelona boy sparked an emotional search for his family. Estallan choques en capital del Congo por propuesta de cambios al límites de mandato presidencial.

What to know about a possible deal to end the Iran war. The Afternoon Wire. Some people are making guns with 3D printers. A new law seeks to cancel their print jobs.

Emboldened Senate Democrats block even bipartisan bills in hardball approach to counter Trump. As Bay Area hosts World Cup, empty red seats are everywhere at Levi's Stadium. From rockets to brain implants, here's a look at Elon Musk's vast empire. Lettuce introduce you to the live frog found in this grocery store salad bag.

A humpback whale briefly swallows kayaker in Chilean Patagonia - and it's all captured on camera. What to know about alpha-gal syndrome, the life-threatening meat allergy caused by tick bites. How a Syrian farmer, a burning field and missile debris came together in one frame. El Nino is here and scientists fear it'll be big, bad and costly with heat, floods, droughts, fires.

OB-GYN group makes vaccine recommendations for the first time. How parents can talk to their kids about vaping as FDA authorizes some flavored e-cigarettes. The AP's gardening expert has a list of 10 top-performing new plants for this season. Pope Leo XIV's flight home from Spain was grounded so the king came to his aid.

AP estuvo allí: La cumbre de 1975 en un castillo francés que sembró la semilla del futuro G7. Trump dice que ataque militar de EEUU mató a líder de la banda Tren de Aragua con ayuda de Venezuela. Construction workers board up a shop window, ahead of expected protests for the G7 summit, in Geneva, Switzerland, Monday, June 8, 2026.

French military boats patrol Lake Geneva in Evian-les-Bains, eastern France, Thursday, June 11, 2026, ahead of the G7 summit scheduled to take place June 15-17. Pedestrians walk past the boarded-up windows of a shop, ahead of expected protests for the G7 summit, in Geneva, Switzerland, Tuesday, June 9, 2026.

French police officers check cars crossing the border between Geneva and the French town of Gaillard, France, Wednesday, June 10, 2026, ahead of the upcoming G7 summit due to take place June 15-17 in the town of Evian-les-Bains. A man rides his bicycle in front of a mural, ahead of expected protests for the G7 summit, in Geneva, Switzerland, Monday, June 8, 2026.

Construction workers board up a shop window, ahead of expected protests for the G7 summit, in Geneva, Switzerland, Monday, June 8, 2026. Construction workers board up a shop window, ahead of expected protests for the G7 summit, in Geneva, Switzerland, Monday, June 8, 2026. French military boats patrol Lake Geneva in Evian-les-Bains, eastern France, Thursday, June 11, 2026, ahead of the G7 summit scheduled to take place June 15-17.

French military boats patrol Lake Geneva in Evian-les-Bains, eastern France, Thursday, June 11, 2026, ahead of the G7 summit scheduled to take place June 15-17. Pedestrians walk past the boarded-up windows of a shop, ahead of expected protests for the G7 summit, in Geneva, Switzerland, Tuesday, June 9, 2026. Pedestrians walk past the boarded-up windows of a shop, ahead of expected protests for the G7 summit, in Geneva, Switzerland, Tuesday, June 9, 2026.

French police officers check cars crossing the border between Geneva and the French town of Gaillard, France, Wednesday, June 10, 2026, ahead of the upcoming G7 summit due to take place June 15-17 in the town of Evian-les-Bains





AP / 🏆 728. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Iran Deal Homicide Kennedy Center Comeback Knicks AI Giants Spacex 401(K) Viral Phenomenon Wild Horses Tijuana River Pollution Brain Health Anthropic Job Loss Solutions Happier Relationship Pope Leo XIV G7 Summit Elon Musk Brain Implants Live Frog Humpback Whale Alpha-Gal Syndrome Syrian Farmer El Nino OB-GYN Group Vaccine Recommendations Vaping FDA Gardening Expert Pope Leo XIV G7 Summit

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Multiple News Stories: Ukraine, New Hampshire, Trump, Hockney, and MoreA collection of news stories covering various topics, including Ukraine's fuel supplies to Crimea, a New Hampshire court's reversal of a father's murder conviction, Trump's potential Iran deal, and more.

Read more »

Multiple news stories from around the worldA collection of news stories from various parts of the world, including updates on the US-Iran conflict, a shooting in Texas, and the removal of Trump's name from the Kennedy Center.

Read more »

Trump and Pakistan discuss potential Iran deal; multiple news updates from The APPresident Trump and Pakistan indicate a possible Iran deal could be signed Sunday, though Tehran suggests more time may be needed. Additional headlines include a homicide ruling for a woman who died after ICE release, Trump's name removed from the Kennedy Center, UFC event for Trump's 80th birthday, Elon Musk's empire overview, bizarre incidents like a frog in salad and whale swallowing a kayaker, health alerts on alpha-gal syndrome and vaping, El Nino forecast, gardening tips, Pope's flight issues, new 3D printer gun laws, and World Cup soccer action featuring Brazil's Vinicius Junior.

Read more »

Multiple News StoriesIran deal, Trump's name removal from Kennedy Center, Comeback Knicks title, children re-separated, business targeting adopted kids, and more.

Read more »