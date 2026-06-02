Multiple News Stories from Around the World

Tensions between Republicans and White House persist over 'anti-weaponization' fund. Hundreds of youths protest outside Kenya's Ebola quarantine center for US citizens. Serena Williams returns to tennis at 44, while Dua Lipa and actor Callum Turner get married. Berkshire Hathaway makes significant investments and acquisitions. The UN warns of record-breaking heat in the next five years. The US adult cigarette smoking rate hits a new low. Pope Leo XIV makes a historic apology for the Vatican's role in slavery. Florida demands OpenAI and its CEO Sam Altman to address ChatGPT risks. Argentine soccer fans show their passion and dedication to their teams.

Tensions linger between Republicans and White House over 'anti-weaponization' fund. Hundreds of youths protest outside Kenya's Ebola quarantine center for US citizens. Serena Williams is coming back to tennis at 44, returning to the sport she dominated for decades.

Dua Lipa and actor Callum Turner are married. Berkshire Hathaway buys homebuilder Taylor Morrison and then invests $10B in Alphabet under new CEO. Happy is an Asian elephant. But is she also a person?

Being a night owl may not be great for your heart but you can do something about it. At the Kaaba during Hajj, a photographer captures sense of unity and devotion. The World in Pictures. Think it's hot now?

The next five years will smash records, UN says. Being a night owl may not be great for your heart but you can do something about it. US adult cigarette smoking rate hits another all-time low. In farm country, an old American pickup truck becomes more than a workhorse.

Pope Leo XIV makes historic apology for Vatican's role in legitimizing slavery. Florida demands OpenAI and its CEO Sam Altman; alleges that the company hid risks of ChatGPT. Fans wait for the start of a friendly soccer match between Argentina and Zambia next to a banner of Argentine soccer legend Diego Maradona in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Tuesday, March 31, 2026.

Chacarita Juniors fans hoist a flag from the stands during an Argentine soccer league match against Gimnasia y Tiro in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Sunday, April 12, 2026. A cardboard coffin decorated with Boca Juniors' colors sits next to River Plate flags next to a highway prior to an Argentine league soccer match in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Sunday, April 19, 2026. River Plate fans cheer during an Argentine league match against Boca Juniors in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Sunday, April 19, 2026.

Chacarita Juniors fans react during an Argentine league against Gimnasia y Tiro in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Sunday, April 12, 2026. River Plate fans watch an Argentine soccer league match against San Lorenzo in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Sunday, May 10, 2026. Chacarita Juniors fans cheer during an Argentine league against Gimnasia y Tiro in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Sunday, April 12, 2026.

River Plate fans gather on a highway prior to an Argentine league match against Boca Juniors in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Sunday, April 19, 2026. Atlanta fans chant slogans under a flag during an Argentine second-division soccer match against Chacarita Juniors, in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Monday, April 20, 2026. Ignacio Calle jumps with his prosthetic leg while singing Boca Juniors chants before entering the stadium for an Argentina league soccer match in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Saturday, May 9, 2026.

Atlanta fans stand under the rain during an Argentine second-division soccer match against Chacarita Juniors, in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Monday, April 20, 2026. Fans wait for the start of a friendly soccer match between Argentina and Zambia next to a banner of Argentine soccer legend Diego Maradona in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Tuesday, March 31, 2026





AP / 🏆 728. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Tensions Between Republicans And White House Kenya's Ebola Quarantine Center Serena Williams Returns To Tennis Dua Lipa And Callum Turner Get Married Berkshire Hathaway Investments And Acquisition UN Warns Of Record-Breaking Heat US Adult Cigarette Smoking Rate Hits New Low Pope Leo XIV Apology For Slavery Florida Demands Openai And Sam Altman Argentine Soccer Fans

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