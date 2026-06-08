Multiple News Stories: Earthquake in Philippines, Stabbings in New York, and More

A 7.8 magnitude earthquake struck the southern Philippines, causing some damage and a 1-meter tsunami. In New York, six people were injured in a stabbing incident at Penn Station, with a suspect in custody. Other news stories include a lawsuit to stop a UFC fight, Donald Trump supporting his Knicks team, and the Tony Awards.

A 7.8 magnitude earthquake struck the southern Philippines , causing some damage and a 1-meter tsunami. In New York , six people were injured in a stabbing incident at Penn Station, with a suspect in custody.

A lawsuit aims to stop a UFC fight from taking place on the White House South Lawn for Donald Trump's birthday. Trump, a Knicks fan, is heading back to New York to support his team. The Tony Awards, hosted by Pink, saw Broadway revivals and 'Liberation' win big. In Argentina, a viral phenomenon has young people identifying themselves as animals.

Two men claimed an absurd record by driving an old 3-wheel car the length of Africa. Repair Cafes are urging people to fix their broken items instead of throwing them away. A photo captured a wall of wild horses surging through western Germany. Indigenous fire practices in Brazil's Cerrado region are reshaping wildfire strategy.

The American Academy of Pediatrics has issued new guidance on recess for the first time in 13 years. Challenging one's brain helps keep it healthy, and being a night owl may not be great for one's heart, but there are ways to mitigate this. Choosing the right plants can help flower gardens endure hot, dry summers. Pope Leo XIV has urged Spain to stop fanning the flames of polarization on his first papal visit in 15 years.

A recent excavation beneath Notre Dame Cathedral has uncovered 1,700 years of history. Israel claims that Iran launched missiles at it in the first such bombardment since the fragile ceasefire. Workers at the LY iTech Beijing Super Factory are assembling robot legs components for Embodied Artificial Intelligence. The US is seeing a shift in consumer spending, with retailers reporting fewer frills and unfilled gas tanks.

A photo of workers assembling robot legs components at the LY iTech Beijing Super Factory for Embodied Artificial Intelligence was taken on May 29, 2026, in Beijing





AP / 🏆 728. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Earthquake Philippines Stabbings New York UFC Fight Donald Trump Tony Awards Argentina Wild Horses Brazil Indigenous Fire Practices American Academy Of Pediatrics Recess Challenging Brain Flower Gardens Pope Leo XIV Spain Iran Israel LY Itech Beijing Super Factory Embodied Artificial Intelligence

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