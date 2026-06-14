Multiple News Stories

Iran deal, Trump's name removal from Kennedy Center, Comeback Knicks title, children re-separated, business targeting adopted kids, and more.

Iran deal could be signed Sunday, but Tehran signals more time is needed. A woman's hypothermia death in Pittsburgh after her release from ICE custody is ruled a homicide.

Trump's name is gone from the Kennedy Center's facade after court rulings. The Comeback Knicks are the Champion Knicks. Brunson scores 45, and New York tops Spurs for title. An Associated Press investigation reveals that dozens of children who were separated under the first Trump administration have been re-separated, despite a judge's order to reunite them.

A business known for tough-love boarding schools for rebellious teenagers has set its sights on a different demographic: adopted kids. Adoptees account for an estimated 25-40% of those in residential treatment. President Trump promised to cut electricity bills, but prices have risen instead. Many in West Virginia now face utility costs surpassing rents and mortgages.

The state's reliance on coal-fired plants contributes to the problem. A humpback whale briefly swallows kayaker in Chilean Patagonia - and it's all captured on camera. Lettuce introduce you to the live frog found in this grocery store salad bag. A Syrian farmer, a burning field and missile debris came together in one frame.

El Nino is here and scientists fear it'll be big, bad and costly with heat, floods, droughts, fires. OB-GYN group makes vaccine recommendations for the first time. How parents can talk to their kids about vaping as FDA authorizes some flavored e-cigarettes. The AP's gardening expert has a list of 10 top-performing new plants for this season.

Pope Leo XIV's flight home from Spain was grounded so the king came to his aid. Trump says US military attack killed leader of Venezuelan gang Tren de Aragua with help from Venezuela. New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani celebrated the Knicks win in a bar on Manhattan's Canal Street on Saturday night.

For the first time in 53 years, New York rules the NBA, with Jalen Brunson scoring 45 points, including 13 straight for New York in the fourth quarter. Fatou, the world's oldest gorilla living in captivity, celebrates her 69th birthday at Berlin Zoo. A photo captures a wall of wild horses surging through western Germany. Newsom opens millions of dollars of voter-approved funding to help address Tijuana River pollution.

Challenging your brain helps keep it healthy. Here's how to do it. Anthropic pledges $200 million to research AI's economic impact as CEO suggests job loss solutions. Why ordering takeout or calling the dog walker might lead to a happier relationship.

A viral photo of Pope Leo XIV and a Barcelona boy sparked an emotional search for his family. Estallan choques en capital del Congo por propuesta de cambios al límites de mandato presidencial. What to know about a possible deal to end the Iran war. Some people are making guns with 3D printers.

A new law seeks to cancel their print jobs. Emboldened Senate Democrats block even bipartisan bills in hardball approach to counter Trump. As Bay Area hosts World Cup, empty red seats are everywhere at Levi's Stadium. From rockets to brain implants, here's a look at Elon Musk's vast empire.

A raccoon goes on drunken rampage in Virginia liquor store and passes out on bathroom floor. Viral phenomenon in Argentina has young people identifying themselves as animals. You can ignore AI giants like SpaceX, but your 401(k) won't





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Iran Deal Trump Kennedy Center Comeback Knicks Children Re-Separated Adopted Kids Electricity Bills West Virginia Humpback Whale Live Frog Syrian Farmer El Nino OB-GYN Vaccine Recommendations Vaping Gardening Expert Pope Leo XIV Tren De Aragua New York City Mayor Fatou Wild Horses Newsom Tijuana River Pollution Anthropic AI Research Happier Relationship Congo Iran War 3D Printers Senate Democrats Elon Musk Raccoon Viral Phenomenon Argentina

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