A collection of news stories covering various topics, including a shooting at an Ohio festival, a lawsuit against a musician, a wedding of a British royal, the US job market, a live frog in a salad bag, and more.

At least 12 people were shot at an Ohio festival, and a search for suspects is still ongoing, police say. Meanwhile, a judge has tossed a lawsuit against a musician who canceled a Christmas Eve show at the Kennedy Center.

In other news, senior British royals gathered as King Charles' nephew married nurse Harriet Sperling. The US job market is rebounding, but economic frustration persists. A live frog was found in a grocery store salad bag, and a beloved dog statue on a New York warehouse is facing an uncertain future. A photo captures a wall of wild horses surging through western Germany.

World Cup stadiums have earned prestigious certifications as green buildings before matches begin. An Ebola outbreak in Central Africa could reach 20,000 cases without strong public health measures. Some people tape their mouths shut at night, and doctors wish they wouldn't. Flower gardens can endure hot, dry summers better if you choose the right plants.

Pope Leo XIV has urged Spain to stop fanning the flames of polarization on his first papal visit in 15 years. In a separate incident, a business known for tough-love boarding schools for rebellious teenagers has set its sights on adopted kids. President Trump promised to cut electricity bills, but prices have risen instead, with many in West Virginia facing utility costs surpassing rents and mortgages.

An Associated Press investigation reveals that dozens of children who were separated under the first Trump administration have been re-separated, despite a judge's order to reunite them. About 500,000 people, many of them young Spaniards, poured into a Madrid plaza for an evening prayer vigil with Pope Leo XIV on Saturday. They shouted 'This is the youth of the pope!

' at a raucous evening prayer vigil in Plaza de Lima in Madrid, where Leo was treated to a rock star's welcome. Xi's trip to North Korea will be the latest step by China to reinforce its close ties with its neighbor. A 'digs of the century' excavation has been underway beneath the Notre Dame cathedral, uncovering 1,700 years of history.

A business known for tough-love boarding schools for rebellious teenagers has set its sights on a different demographic: adopted kids. Adoptees account for an estimated 25-40% of those in residential treatment. President Trump promised to cut electricity bills, but prices have risen instead. Many in West Virginia now face utility costs surpassing rents and mortgages. And the state's reliance on coal-fired plants contributes to the problem





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Shooting Lawsuit Wedding Job Market Live Frog Dog Statue Wild Horses World Cup Ebola Outbreak Taping Mouths Shut Flower Gardens Pope Leo XIV Adopted Kids Electricity Bills West Virginia Coal-Fired Plants.

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