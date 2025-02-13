This collection of news headlines covers a diverse range of topics, from the impact of rising cocoa costs on Valentine's Day to political developments in Germany and the ongoing peace efforts in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

A photo project is helping flood survivors in Spain recover memories. CVS Health navigated rising insurance costs to deliver a strong fourth quarter. Chocolate lovers are facing higher prices this Valentine's Day as cocoa costs soar. Congo lese church leaders met with Rwanda-backed rebels in the east, hoping to bring peace to the region. NATO allies are urging negotiations between Ukraine and Europe, while former President Trump prepares for a meeting with Russian President Putin.

In Germany, a far-right party anticipates its best electoral performance yet, marking a significant shift in the political landscape. \The Mercyhurst Lakers (13-14, 7-5 NEC) will face the Central Connecticut State Blue Devils (17-6, 8-2 NEC) in a college basketball matchup. Central Connecticut State defeated Fairleigh Dickinson 87-66, with Devin Haid leading the charge with 25 points. The Blue Devils have been dominant at home with a 7-2 record. They average 72.3 points per game while outscoring opponents by 8.9 points. The Lakers, meanwhile, are 7-5 in conference play and are ranked fifth in the NEC, allowing 69.7 points per game and holding opponents to 46.9% shooting. Central Connecticut State's average of 6.7 made three-pointers per game is just 0.4 fewer than the 7.1 per game Mercyhurst allows. Mercyhurst, averaging 67.2 points per game, scores 3.8 more points than the 63.4 Central Connecticut State concedes to opponents. \Key players to watch include Jordan Jones of the Blue Devils, averaging 13.3 points, 3.4 rebounds, and 3.2 assists per game. Haid has been particularly impressive in his last 10 games, averaging 14.4 points and 5.9 rebounds. For the Lakers, Jeff Planutis leads the scoring with 15.3 points per game along with 2.5 rebounds and 1.6 assists. Aidan Reichert has been a force in recent games, averaging 16.5 points and 5.8 rebounds over the past 10. \The Blue Devils have been on a roll in their last 10 games, going 8-2 while averaging 71.1 points, 33.8 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 6.2 steals, and 4.3 blocks per game. They have shot 46.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged just 59.8 points per game. The Lakers have also been competitive in their last 10 games, going 6-4 while averaging 69.9 points, 24.6 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 7.5 steals, and 1.0 block per game. They have shot 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.6 points per game





