In Leesburg, Virginia, 21-year-old Tony Black and 31-year-old Olivia Mason were arrested after police received reports of an armed person in law enforcement gear on Edwards Ferry Road. The weapon was determined to be a BB gun, but both individuals were carrying handcuffs, knives, and radios while claiming affiliation with multiple law enforcement agencies. In a separate incident in McLean, Fairfax County police arrested 55-year-old Charles Dablow, a civilian employee of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, for using an ATF vehicle to conduct illegal traffic stops while impersonating an officer. Authorities believe Dablow is linked to a similar incident in early November and are asking potential victims to come forward.

, Virginia, police got reports of a person armed with a gun and wearing law enforcement gear on Edwards Ferry Road. It turned out to be a BB gun.

Officers said 21-year-old Tony Black had it holstered on his hip and was wearing a vest with a yellow patch that read "Us Marshall.

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" They said Black and 31-year-old Olivia Mason also had handcuffs, knives, and radios and claimed to be with multiple law enforcement agencies. "The Leesburg Police Department reminds the community that impersonating a law enforcement officer, regardless of intent, can create potentially dangerous situations for both the public and responding officers.

Carrying a BB gun that may be mistaken for an actual firearm further increases the potential for unintended and serious consequences," said a law enforcement official with the Leesburg Police Department in a news release. Days before those arrests in Leesburg, Fairfax County police officers near the intersection of Leesburg Pike and Tyco Road in McLean spotted a white Dodge Ram with red and blue emergency lights activated.

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The car pulled alongside another vehicle and interacted with the driver before turning off the lights and driving away. Officers pulled the car over and identified the driver as 55-year-old Charles Dablow. Further investigation revealed Dablow is a civilian employee of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and was using an ATF vehicle to conduct illegal traffic stops while impersonating a law enforcement officer.

Detectives believe Dablow is also linked to an incident at the beginning of November, when a white Dodge Ram with emergency lights pulled over a vehicle along Gallows Road. The suspect walked up to the driver, made comments about their driving and drove away. Investigators are asking anyone who might have been pulled over or interacted with Dablow or the white Dodge Ram to give them a call.

"There's a risk to the confidence and trust between the police and their community when you have people doing this," said Joshua Ederheimer, a retired DC Police senior official and an Assistant Professor of the Practice at UVA's Center for Public Safety and Justice. "Local communities usually do have faith, confidence and trust in their local officers and departments. " Ederheimer said now more than ever people are skeptical of plainclothes officers because of an increased federal presence.

"When federal law enforcement has been engaging in the communities, they have not been in normal police department vehicles that are clearly marked; sometimes they're in plain clothes, and this has caused a lot of tension," said Ederheimer. Ederheimer said people are on edge when they interact with who they believe to be law enforcement and might not realize when something is off.

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If they do have doubt, he said you can always call 911 and request an officer come to your area while staying calm and complying. Union workers, including Sea-Tac Airport employees, and community members rallied Tuesday against U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s involvement at the airport. Parts of the North Sound are facing a triple threat of wind, rain, and king tides, with some of the biggest waves of the season already crashing into Whidbey Island’s shoreline.

A man and his dog escaped the surf without injury after an incoming wave swept him from beach access stairs in Cannon Beach. Boeing has secured a multibillion-dollar contract from China, its first major deal with a Chinese airline in nearly a decade. Work is underway to prevent flooding in Seattle’s South Park neighborhood, which was devastated by king tides nearly four years ago.