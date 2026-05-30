Multiple Incidents in Columbus, Ohio

A shooting in northeast Columbus, a chaotic graduation event, and a human trafficking ring indictment are among the incidents reported in Columbus, Ohio. Additionally, a fundraiser for cancer research and a court appearance for a murder suspect are making headlines. Two people were also stabbed in Mary Ann Township.

One person is fighting for their life following a shooting in northeast Columbus on Saturday afternoon, according to police dispatch records. Columbus Division of Police officers were called to the 2700 block of Wedge Street, located near the East Linden neighborhood, just after 1:35 p.m. on a report of a shooting.

Police confirmed that one victim was found at the scene and urgently transported to a local hospital. Authorities have not yet released the identity of the victim or any information regarding potential suspects. Anyone with information regarding the shooting is urged to contact the Columbus Division of Police or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-TIPS. A night at the ballpark is being turned into a fundraiser for cancer research in Columbus.

On Wednesday, ABC6, Great Clips and the Columbus Clippers will host aWhat was supposed to be a celebration for graduates turned chaotic Thursday as several large fights broke out during Columbus City School graduation events. Five people have been indicted and four have been arrested in connection with an alleged human trafficking ring in north Columbus. Derrick Green appeared in court for the first time since being charged with the murders of his wife Shalimar and 11-year-old daughter.

Two people are recovering after being stabbed Thursday night in Mary Ann Township. Deputies in Licking County arrested an 18-year-old Newark man.





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Columbus Ohio Shooting Human Trafficking Graduation Fights Fundraiser Murder Suspect Stabbing

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