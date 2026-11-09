Multiple ICE arrests in Oakland

Around four individuals were detained by ICE agents in Oakland, according to Alameda County Immigration Legal Education Partnership

A U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement watch community activists display a sign at Highland Hospital in Oakland, Calif. , on Sunday, Oct. 18, 2026.

A group responded after unconfirmed reports of ICE injuring a person during a detainment on Friday and bringing them to the hospital for treatment. OAKLAND — U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents made multiple arrests on Saturday in Oakland, according to an organization dedicated to protecting and empowering undocumented communities across Alameda County. According to the Alameda County Immigration Legal Education Partnership, at least four individuals were arrested throughout Saturday at various locations in Oakland.

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In a Facebook post, the organization said there was also additional “enforcement activity” in Oakland on Saturday. The first arrest is believed to have taken place between 5 a.m. and 6 a.m., when an individual was detained by agents after being pulled over on Interstate 980. Hours later, around 10 a.m., another individual is believed to have been arrested at Golf Links Road near Cosgrave Avenue, the organization said.

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Around 11:30 a.m., a third arrest was reported near 51st Avenue and East 12th Street, but ACILEP said it had yet to identify the individual.