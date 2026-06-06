Multiple hospitalized following three-vehicle crash in Ephrata : officials

Emergency crews responded to the scene of a three-vehicle crash in Ephrata Friday afternoon.Dispatch confirmed the crash happened around 6:10 p.m. in the area o

Emergency crews responded to the scene of a three-vehicle crash in Ephrata Friday afternoon. The road leading to the intersection was closed, causing traffic backups in the area, according to officials.

Ephrata firefighters confirmed four ambulances and two medic units were needed to transport people to the hospital. Officials are investigating after a body was reportedly recovered from the Susquehanna River Thursday afternoon. Dispatch confirmed they received a report of a bTwo men have been charged for their role in a large-scale drug trafficking scheme in Pennsylvania, officials announced Friday. State police said they seized theEmergency crews were called to the scene of a reported drowning in Rapho Township Thursday.

Dispatch confirmed the incident was reported around 7:19 p.m. in theManufacturing company to close York facility in 2027 Southwire, a wire and cable developer, will close its York facility on Feb. 19, 2027. The company announced the decision Tuesday, with leadership saying the move





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